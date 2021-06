Weekend tips: Sangria can put her experience to good use

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Sangria might put her experience to good use in today’s Limerick opener, the seven-furlong Irish EBF Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Maiden.

The daughter of Gutaifain showed signs of ability on her debut at Naas back in April and, given time to develop, she should have a big chance under apprentice-in-form Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Sangria filled fifth position in that fillies maiden in Naas, a race won impressively by Contarelli Chapel, subsequently disappointing in a Group 3 but reported to have chipped a bone in her knee and side-lined until the autumn.

The form of that race has been boosted by the subsequent successes of runner-up Juncture and third Freedom Of Speech.

Sangria looks capable of winning maiden of this type, receiving weight from most of her rivals here, plus her’ rider’s valuable 5lb. claim.

The Kevin Prendergast-trained Mudawy, expected to appreciate the quicker conditions, has solid each-way claims in the Limerick Racecourse Rated Race following his two lengths second to Galtee Mist (followed-up at Gowran Park on Monday) in Listowel last Saturday.

And, fresh from a Group 3 success with Rare Appeal at Leopardstown on Thursday, Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley might strike with Protagonist, a dual winner at this time last year, in the Limerick Racecourse Handicap.

He comes into the race on the back of an eye-catching fifth to stable-companion Pepperoni Pete at Naas.

Downpatrick stages National Hunt action both today and tomorrow and Ted Walsh’s once-raced Hanoi Jane appeals in the opening Irish Stallion Farms Mares Maiden Hurdle.

The four-year-old Doyen filly shaped with promise when six lengths third to Schone Aussicht on her debut in Limerick and, with improvement expected, should have every chance.

A win for Hanoi Jane would very much advertise the claims if Schone Aussicht, a ready all-the-way scorer, at Limerick, in tomorrow’s five-runner Toals Bookmakers Rated Novice Hurdle.

LIMERICK (SATURDAY)

John Ryan

1.50 Sangria (Nap)

2.25 Mudawy

3.00 Musalsal

3.35 Starla

4.10 Moon Daisy

4.45 Sincerest

5.15.Protagonist (nb)

5.50 McPherson

Next best

1.50 Cyclamen

2.25 Larado

3.00.Trueba

3.35 Cu Roi

4.10 Blue Shadow

4.45 Tipperary Moon

5.15 Dream Tale

5.50.Exuma

DOWNPATRICK (SATURDAY)

John Ryan

1.30 Hanoi Jane

2.05 Itsalonglongroad

2.40 Pino Boy

3.15 Natural Breeze

3.50 Hell On Earth

4.25 Ask Cory

5.00 Robin De Roost

5.30 Biko

Next best

1.30 Branson Missouri

2.05 Everlastingpromise

2.40 Arizona Flyer

3.15 Ringhill Lady

3.50 Walk Me Home

4.25 Konitho

5.00 Just Another Lady

5.30 Reverse Polarity

GOWRAN PARK (SUNDAY)

John Ryan

2.00 Unconquerable

2.30 Anna Strada

3.00 Music To My Ears

3.30 Hidden Spark

4.00 Summer’s Dream 4.30 Cormorant

5.00 Vario (nb)

5.30 Kalaroun

Next best

2.00 Minister Of War

2.30 Kadupul

3.00 Miss Molly T

3.30 Storm Elza

4.00 Gregory’s Gift

4.30 Baton Rouge

5.00 Climate

5.30 Moddy Poddle

DOWNPATRICK (SUNDAY)

John Ryan

1.50 Tecumseh Sherman

2.20 Hardwired

2.50 Shopping Around

3.20 Cousin Harry

3.50 Schone Aussicht (Nap)

4.20 Impressive Duke

4.50 Master Cornwall

5.20 Carrigmoorna Elm

Next best

1.50 Fakir D’alene

2.20 Charlie Siringo

2.50 An Taibhse

3.20 Longacre Square

3.50 Clonbury Bridge

4.20 Grinn

4.50 Fassbender

5.20 Rigmarole