Leopardstown report: Real Appeal swoops to conquor Lord Of The Lodge

Real Appeal quickened up smartly to deny Lord Of The Lodge an all-the-way win in the Ballycorus Stakes at Leopardstown Thursday.

Karl Burke’s Lord Of The Lodge looked set to make the journey from North Yorkshire worthwhile when he grabbed an early lead under Gavin Ryan and led his rivals a merry dance.

Ryan looked to have judged it perfectly as he kicked clear with over a furlong to run, but Shane Foley knew what he had underneath him.

Jessica Harrington’s Real Appeal, a close third in a valuable handicap at Cork last time out, came with a sweeping run down the outside to collar Lord Of The Lodge close home.

The disappointment of the race was Kevin Prendergast’s Monaasib, who was third behind Poetic Flare in a Guineas Trial earlier in the season but never threatened to get involved.

Real Appeal won by half a length at 6-1, with two and a quarter lengths back to Pearls Galore in third.

Harrington said: “He really loves Leopardstown. I’d say his handicapping days are probably over now.

“He likes good ground, Leopardstown, and we’ll see where we go now with him.

“He has stepped forward very well this year, he’s a different horse, and I’m delighted with him.

“Seven (furlongs) is what he needs, I’m not sure he gets much further. Even still he got there a bit soon and was pulling himself up a little bit in front.

“This was the plan and I’ll have to go and look at the programme book now. He’ll come back here on Champions Weekend for the seven-furlong race, that will be his aim at the end of the year.”

Joseph O’Brien, whose Giustino (8/11 favourite), 14lb. ‘well-in’ failed to avail of his follow-up opportunity in the Leopardstown Handicap, had earlier completed a 298/1 double with two-year-old debutant Maritime Wings in the seven-furlong maiden and once-raced Neptune Rock in the fillies maiden.

Maritime Wings came from last to first under Dylan Browne McMonagle to get the better of 2/5 shot Moony Beams in the five-runner opener, prompting trainer’s representative Brendan Powell to comment: “It’s a bit of a surprise. He can be a bit of a handful at home, by Dylan said he settled fine and showed a nice turn of foot and stayed on well.

“It’s a first winner for the syndicate (the Thoroughbred Racing Syndicate) and I’m sure Joseph will step him into listed or Group 3 company now.”

The double was completed when Shame Crosse got what Powell described as a ”magic run up the inside” to deny Tellthemi’mhere by a head in the fillies maiden.

He added: “She was very weak last year, had the one run (in Dundalk in November) and Joseph gave her time. She travelled and picked-up nicely. I’m not sure where he’ll go with her now.”

The Aidan O’Brien-trained American Pharoah filly Sweet Molly Malone earned a valuable winning bracket when staying on dourly to beat Flagged in the Iris Stallion Farms Fillies Handicap.

“They went a very strong gallop and she didn’t travel great,” admitted winning rider Wayne Lordan.

“But she warmed up and, when I switched her out, she ran to the line. She showed a lot of rawness, but the step-up in trip definitely helped her and she’ll stay further.”

Rathangan-based trainer Dermot Murphy savoured his first success since September 2007 when 25/1 shot Sasvana (Nikita Kane) prevailed in a blanket-finish to the RACE Academy Apprentice Handicap.

Maralinga (Gavin Ryan) continued Tim Doyle’s good run when taking the Leopardstown Golf Centre Handicap.

And, on a night when no favourite obliged, 5/2 ‘jolly’ Lunar Power failed by the minimum margin, a nose, to catch Jim Bolger’s Hook Head (Kevin Manning) in the finale the Sandymount Handicap.