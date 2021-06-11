Clonmel and Fairyhouse tips: Mahlers Dollar should take plenty of beating

Back after a five-month break, the Terence O’Brien-trained Mahlers Dollar should take plenty of beating in the second division of the Marlfield Opportunity Maiden Hurdle on a Clonmel card which shares the Friday slot with Flat action in Fairyhouse.

After two outings in the point-to-point field, the seven-year-old campaigned consistently in bumpers, finishing placed five times from six outings, including a solid effort against the useful On Eagles Wings in Cork.

A 100/1 shot for his hurdling bow when failing to figure in a hot maiden at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, Mahlers Dollar produced a more encouraging effort last time, over this course and distance, in January.

Having held every chance, he had to settle for third spot behind Capodanno and Dunboyne, form boosted by the subsequent exploits of his two rivals – Capodanno went on to win a handicap at the Punchestown Festival off 132, for which he went up 15lb., while Dunboyne won his maiden in Thurles.

On that evidence, Mahlers Dollar should be capable of winning a maiden of this standard. Colm Murphy’s Aubretia looks the main threat.

Murphy also has prospects with Kilkenny Star, who showed signs of promise behind the classy Gauloise in Thurles and The Getaway Star in Limerick, in the first division of this event.

Henry de Bromhead continues in top form and might land both beginners chases on the card.

The 129-rated Fully Charged did little wrong when collared late by Face The Odds in Tipperary and might belatedly open his account in the Camida Beginners Chase.

And another exposed performer, Arvico Bleu, pipped by Gold Des Bois in Ballinrobe lats time, might have his turn in the Orchard Thieves Beginners Chase.

In Fairyhouse, the application of blinkers might improve Malawi enough to see him get off the mark, at the third attempt, in the Tattersalls Ireland Maiden.

A beaten favourite on both starts, he bumped not Baron Zee on his debut in Dundalk and, last time, after a protracted battle, failed by a short-head to newcomer Point Nepean in Navan.

A dour stayer, he’s dropping back in trip. But the blinkers should help him concentrate and he should confirm Navan form with Xeres and Killaloan, although, perhaps, vulnerable to a smart newcomer.

First time blinkers might also prove the key for Donnacha O’Brien’s Silver Surfer, runner-up in three of his four starts, most recently behind Andreas Vesalius in Naas, in the opening two-year-old maiden.

With a rating of 103, Aidan O’Brien’s Chief Little Hawk sets the standard in the seven-furlong Follow Us From Home Race.

Winner of the Ballyhane Stakes in Naas last year, and fourth to Steel Bull in the Molecomb at Goodwood, he fluffed the start on his seasonal bow behind Mooneista in Naas and is capable of better.

SELECTIONS

CLONMEL

John Ryan

1.15 Kilkenny Star

1.50 Mahlers Dollar (Nap)

2.25 Secret Sea

3.00 Stamp Your Feet

3.35 Fully Charged

4.10 Arvico Bleu

4.40 Ciankyle

5.10 Dani Barcelona

Next best

1.15 Saucy Yeats

1.50 Aubretia

2.25 Aoibhe’s Beau

3.00 Toughari

3.35 Fred The Foot

4.10 Dis Donc

4.40 Jack Holiday

5.10 Shesadream

FAIRYHOUSE

John Ryan

3.50 Silver Surfer

4.25 Cnodian

4.55 Mrs Bouquet

5.25 Chief Little Hawk

5.55 Time And Money

6.30 Malawi (nb)

7.05 Banjo

7.40 Powerful Kieran

Next best

3.50 Heart To Heart

4.25 Gordon Bennett

4.55 Midnight Fire

5.25 Bellagio Man

5.55 White Desert

6.30 Acqua Di Giola

7.05 Lariat

7.40 Female Approach