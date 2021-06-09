Cork tips: Logo Hunter can add to listed wins with some Midsummer magic

Logo Hunter should continue on his winning ways in the listed Midsummer Sprint Stakes on a Cork card which also features the Group 3 Munster Oaks and the Cork Derby.

Michael Browne’s stable star is a real speedball and, denied the opportunity to tackle the Group 1 ‘King’s Stand’ at Royal Ascot next week, because he has been gelded, has been found an ideal opportunity here to register his second listed success.

Winner of his maiden at Dundalk in mid-March, the son of Brazen Beau followed-up by scoring over this course and distance, off 89, at Easter.

Browne’s first runner in a listed event, he was then collared late by subsequent winner and Commonwealth Cup candidate Measure Of Magic in the Committed Stakes in Navan.

Logo Hunter produced a spectacular performance last time, when bolting-up by four and a quarter lengths from Back To Brussels (runs again today) in the listed Sole Power Stakes in Naas, when tackling older and battle-hardened sprinters for the first time.

Now rated 113 and with Billy Lee deputising for the suspended Seamus Heffernan, Logo Hunter is difficult to oppose.

Winner of the listed Noblesse Stakes over course and distance back in early April the Paddy Twomey-trained Moll might strike again in the Group 3 Munster Oaks.

Both the selections and one of her chief dangers Silence Please carry the colours of Team Valor and were separated by just a neck when in the frame behind subsequent Irish Oaks winner Even So in the Naas Oaks Trial last July — Silence Please finished third and Moll fourth.

Moll wasn’t seen again last season, while Silence Please chased home Tiger Moth in a Group 2 at Leopardstown in September.

But, on this season’s form, Moll is preferred, having landed the ‘Noblesse’ comfortably from the disappointing Flor De la Luna, with two of today’s rivals, Haparanda (fourth) and Mighty Blue (sixth) behind.

Meanwhile, Silence Please found herself out of her depth in a Group 2 at York last month and might not pose as big a threat as the higher-rated Mighty Blue, conqueror of subsequent ‘Henry II’ winner Lismore in the ‘Vintage Tipple’ at Gowran Park before finishing fourth to Tribal Craft in a Group 3 in York.

Wearing blinkers for the first time, on the back of a pleasing fourth to Tauran Shaman, Dermot Weld’s filly Federica Sophia will have plenty of supporters in the Cork Derby.

But preference is for Joseph O’Brien’s unexposed Fastnet Rock gelding Vultan, despite a hefty 14lb. hike for a smooth win at Roscommon last month, when slamming hat-trick-seeking All Class.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.10 Impeachd Alexander

1.45 London Royal

2.20 Logo Hunter (Nap)

2.55 White Lavender

3.30 Moll (nb)

4.00 Vultan

4.35 Praying Mantis

5.05 Tai Sing Yeh

Next best

1.10 Timiyra

1.45 Stalingrad

2.20 Frenetic

2.55 Mrs Bouquet

3.30 Mighty Blue

4.00 Federica Sophia

4.35 Fit For Function

5.05 Mary Salome