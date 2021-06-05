Oh This Is Us denies Century Dream in Diomed Stakes

The Richard Hannon-trained Oh This Is Us picked up smartly for Tom Marquand
Oh This Is Us denies Century Dream in Diomed Stakes

Oh This Is Us ridden by jockey Tom Marquand (third right in purple) on their way to winning the Cazoo Diomed Stakes in a photo finish from Century Dream and James Doyle (right) during day two of the Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire for the Jockey Club. 

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 15:58
Ashley Iveson

Oh This Is Us got up right on the line to narrowly deny Century Dream a third victory in the Cazoo Diomed Stakes.

The latter was dropping in class for a Group Three contest he won in 2018 and 2020 - and was always in the vanguard as Marie's Diamond led the field along.

When James Doyle kicked on Simon and Ed Crisford's 2-1 joint-favourite it looked to be a race-winning move, after Frankie Dettori and Duke Of Hazzard found themselves stuck down on the rail.

But the Richard Hannon-trained Oh This Is Us picked up smartly for Tom Marquand once he got out and saw daylight, and as he edged relentlessly closer, he just got there to win by a nose at 18-1.

Hannon said: "He's my favourite (horse in the yard) and has been for some time.

"You never know when he's going to pop up - he won at 66-1 at Ascot (in April).

"He's never won a Group race before, so although there's a Derby today, that's probably mine!

"He's won for something like eight different jockeys and Tom has won about seven on him - he's just been a star."

Considering future plans, he added: "He's in the Royal Hunt Cup (at Royal Ascot), but we'll find our way around the big meetings, like today, and be very kind to him.

"He deserved that today and it might set him up as a stallion.

"He drove the horse box here today and probably won't retire until he's 25!"

