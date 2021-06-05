Weekend tips: Ahandfulofsummers more than able to win maiden

With a rating of 90, the Fozzy Stack-trained Ahandfulofsummers should be more than capable of winning her maiden and the Galileo filly; turn might come in Saturday’s Listowel finale, the Oliver Broderick Fillies Maiden.

Placed in two of her four juvenile starts, Ahandfulofsummers was beaten a half-length by Aidan O’Brien’s Divinely in the Group 3 Kilcarn Stud Flame Of Tara Stakes at the Curragh last August before disappointing on her final start of the season.

Stack’s filly reappeared in a hot fillies maiden at Naas in March and ran a cracker to finish third, beaten less than two lengths, behind subsequent Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine, with a couple of subsequent maiden winners behind.

The selection was tried over an extended 11 furlongs last time, in the Cheshire Oaks in Chester, but failed to make an impact behind Dubai Fountain and Zeyaadah. That run is probably best forgotten. And, on the evidence of her Curragh and Naas placings, a maiden of this type should be within her compass, dropping back in trip and suited by an easy surface.

Earlier, Paddy Twomey’s Corps Des Pages might be capable of following-up his Limerick maiden win in the seven-furlong Remembering John Kierans Rated Race.

Having shown promise on his debut, this Frankel colt held the renewed challenge of subsequent listed winner Lunar Space in Limerick and is open to plenty of improvement, with a tongue tie expected to help his cause.

It’s Flat action again in Listowel Sunday, when Donnacha O’Brien’s Emporio should open his account in the North Kerry Greenway Maiden. It’s a concern that this Zoffany colt has finished runner-up in four of his six starts. But he earned a hike in the ratings (from 90 to 103) by running a cracker in the recent Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas when, close up throughout, he filled fifth spot, beaten less than eight lengths, behind MacSwiney and Poetic Flare. Dropping back into maiden company, he sets a very high standard here.

LISTOWEL (Saturday)

John Ryan

1.15 Arges

1.50 Irish Chief

2.25 Half Nutz

3.00 Corps Des Pages

3.35 Lord Dudley

4.10 Ablah

4.40 Giustino

5.10 Ahandfulofsummers (Nap)

Next best

1.15 Admiral B

1.50 Shikoko

2.25 Woodrow

3.00 Probe

3.35 Fictitious Lady

4.10 Enger

4.40 Speedy Pix

5.10 Emilia Gray

TRAMORE (Saturday)

John Ryan

12.35 Fan Fan La Tulipe

1.05 Doyouthinkso

1.35 Over Milk Wood

2.10 Magic Piper

2.45 Lady Breffni (nb)

3.20 Thatbeatsbanagher

3.55 Greenane Lady

Next best

12.35 The Greek

1.05 Master Cornwall

1.35 Mis Clogher

2.10 Tullyveery Lad

2.45 Botani

3.20 My Oakclahome

3.55 Presentingnewyork

LISTOWEL (Sunday)

John Ryan

1.10 Thunder Eclipse (nb)

1.40 Provocateuse

2.10 Shackleton Hero

2.45 My Sister Sarah

3.20 Emporio (Nap)

3.55 Kew Palace

4.30 Crystal Pool

5.00 Saldier

Next best

1.10 The Acropolis

1.40 Even Flow

2.10 Windsor Pass

2.45 Lynwood Gold

3.20 Metaphorical

3.55 Mary Salome

4.30 St.George’s Head

5.00 Me Too Please

KILBEGGAN (Sunday)

John Ryan

1.20 Three By Two

1.50 Corran Cross

2.25 The Getaway Star

3.00 General Moriviere

3.35 Chelseas Friend

4.10 Golden Spread

4.45 Goodnightngodbless

5.15 Minella Cocooner

Next best

1.20 Kavanaghs Cross

1.50 Cottie

2.25 Ruaille Buaille

3.00 The Declaimer

3.35 Four Horsemen

4.10 Flindt

4.45 Fairyhill Run

5.15 Smoke And Mirrors