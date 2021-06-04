Tramore report: Rachael Blackmore the star of the show with 40/1 treble

Rachael Blackmore proved the undoubted star in Tramore on Friday, registering a fine 40/1 treble, with two of her winners, Centurion Steel and Miss Tempo, provided by the local stable of Henry de Bromhead.

Lightly-raced Miss Tempo, a first horse to be owned by the Waterford-based Ferroandel Syndicate, justified even-money favouritism in the Kilemaden Mares Maiden Hurdle, getting the better of Robyndeglory by a head.

“The second quickened away from her, but she put her head down for Rachael,” said de Bromhead, “She’s tough and stays well and will have no problem with three miles.”

Earlier, de Bromhead said: “We always hoped that this would be his game,” after Centurion Steel, winner of a handicap hurdle in Downpatrick last time, showed a definite aptitude for jumping fences, on his chase debut, in the Waterford Chamber Of Commerce Beginners Chase.

Always prominent for Rachael Blackmore, he got the better of long-time leader Secret Cargo, prompting de Bromhead to comment: “He appreciates that nice ground and seemed to attack his fences.”

Blackmore had initiated the treble, which brough her tally for the new season to 12, on board Edward O’Grady’s recent Limerick winner Downthecellar in the opening Tramore Tourism Handicap Chase. O’Grady quipped: “His owners will be going to the cellar again, over in Derbyshire – it’s a pity they can’t be here. This horse is a very good jumper and loves nice ground.”

Blackmore was denied a four-timer when her mount Christmas Jumper was pipped, by a nose, by the Mick Winters-trained Arizona Flyer (Donie McInerney) in the Visit Dunmore East Handicap Hurdle.

Seamus Spillane’s versatile twelve-year-old Goulane Chosen (12/1) turned the clock back when winning he Tramore Amusements Park Handicap Hurdle in convincing style under Brian Hayes.

Better known as a chaser and rated significantly higher in that discipline, he was recording his first success over hurdles since landing his maiden at Thurles in February 2015.