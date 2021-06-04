Epsom tips: Zeyaadah looks the value option in Oaks

The 2021 Cazoo Oaks revolves around one key question: Do we believe the hype that surrounds Santa Barbara?

The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Camelot is a warm favourite for today’s fillies’ Classic at Epsom on the back of finishing fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last month.

Coming on just her second career start, that effort could be viewed as a mighty one for such an inexperienced filly. However, given the hype that surrounded Santa Barbara ahead of that Newmarket assignment, it could equally be argued that finishing fourth in a modest Guineas was a pretty underwhelming effort.

Of course, it’s possible — likely even — that she’ll take a huge step forward from that run but she looks a favourite worth taking on.

The question is with what? Stablemate Snowfall made all to win the Musidora at York in fine style last month but she was unpestered out in front on that occasion and a strikerate of one win from seven starts as a two-year-old strongly suggests the Deep Impact filly is no superstar.

That being the case the eye is drawn to Zeyaadah.

Unbeaten in three starts as a two-year-old, Roger Varian’s filly was a shade unlucky when second to Dubai Fountain, to whom she was giving 3lbs, in the Cheshire Oaks last month.

Zeyaadah was denied a clear run at the business end of proceedings at Chester and she should at least turn the tables on Mark Johnston’s filly today.

And, at the likely prices, she makes greater appeal than Santa Barbara, for all that the Ballydoyle filly remains full of untapped potential.

O’Brien is also well represented in today’s other Group 1 but brothers Japan and Mogul may struggle to live with Al Aasy in the Coral Coronation Cup.

The William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars is two from two this season and the contemptuous ease with which he brushed aside his rivals in a Newbury Group 3 last month marked him out as a colt who could excel over a mile and a half in 2021.

Unlike the selection, Japan and Mogul already have Group 1 wins on their CV but both Ballydoyle contenders have an inconsistent profile.

Right now, no such doubts surround Al Aasy and he can take this step up in class in his stride.

Haggas can also strike in the Coral ‘Beaten By A Length’ Free Bet Handicap where the two-furlong drop back in trip ought to suit Irish Admiral.

Elsewhere on the card, Dairerin sets the standard in the Cazoo Woodcote EBF Stakes while HMS President shouldn’t be far away in the Cazoo Handicap.

Epsom selections

2.00: Dairerin

2.35: Irish Admiral

3.10: Al Aasy (Nap)

3.45: HMS President

4.30: Zeyaadah (NB)