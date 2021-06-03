Irish trainer handed record four-year ban for neglect

A Galway trainer has been banned for four years - the longest penalty ever handed out to a trainer in Ireland - for neglecting animals in his care.

Galway trainer Stephen Mahon had his licence suspended until April 14th, 2025 following the deliberations of an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Referrals Committee panel, chaired by Mr Justice Tony Hunt, which released its verdict earlier this afternoon.

The news is another devastating blow to the reputation of Irish racing following two high-profile controversies earlier this year.

The sport was rocked in the spring with revelations that Charles Byrnes-trained Viking Hoard Was discovered to have 100 times the screening limit of a sedative in his system following a race in Tramore.

Weeks later the publication of an image of Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott sitting atop a dead horse dominated the national news cycle and resulted in the suspension of his licence for six months and a fine of €15,000 after he was found guilty of bringing the sport into disrepute.

Mr. Mahon’s license was originally suspended in April following inspections of his rented premises in Kilcolgan.

During the inspections, officials discovered that one of the horses “had a completely subluxated fetlock joint and required immediate humane destruction.”

Another horse was found to be “lame all round, especially on the right fore. All four feet were overgrown, with evidence of inflammation. The hooves were warm to the touch with increased pulses.”

While another "was in light or thin condition with matting and alopecia in both flanks."

The IHRB stated that: "our findings are governed by the standards of care and supervision that are reasonably required by the privilege conferred by a licence to train horses.

"In the case of each of the ten individual animals described above, either to a greater or lesser extent, there was a departure from the scrupulous concern for welfare that accompanies the grant of a licence.

"The general condition of the animals discussed above justifies the conclusion that this training establishment was operated by Mr Mahon in a manner falling well below that standard."

It added that: “An ability to look after horses to the highest standard is not a bonus feature for a licensed trainer, it is the bare minimum expected of a horseman entrusted with such permission.”

Officials noted that Mr Mahon showed remorse for his actions. His ban runs until April 2025 while he must also pay €5000 towards costs.

In 2008 Mr Mahon was suspended for four months for bringing the sport into disrepute.

That ban followed a Circuit Court case in which he was ordered to pay €34,000 to the owner of Pike Bride, a mare which was in his care. The animal had to be humanely put down to prevent further suffering

