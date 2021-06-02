Sonaiyla gives Paddy Twomey first Group win with battling effort at the Curragh

Sonaiyla justified 13/8 favouritism and gave her trainer Paddy Twomey a first Group-race success when battling bravely to hold Romantic Proposal by a half-length in the Group 3 Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Ballyogan Stakes at the Curragh.

Reunited with Ronan Whelan, deputising for the suspended Billy Lee, she repaid a small slice of the 900,000 guineas she cost Moyglare Sud Farm last December and now looks set for a campaign in Group 1 company.

“She’s tough and hardy, with a great heart, and five or six furlongs come alike to her,” stated a delighted Twomey. “I’d say she’s better than ever this year and showed out there what she’s been doing at home. She has a great preference for this track.”

“I’ll talk to the owners but now that she’s won a Group 3, the Diamond Jubilee wouldn’t be an outrageous target. And, later in the season, we might look at the Flying Five here and the Haydock Sprint Cup.”

Meanwhile in Wexford, 2/5 favourite Gin On Lime, very impressive in Killarney last month, followed-up with another all-the-way victory in the Good Enuf To Eat Banqueting Novice Chase, coming home eight lengths clear of Star Max.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead for Robcour, the five-year-old mare was ridden again by Rachael Blackmore, who admitted: “She got a little bit tight to the first and, overall, didn’t jump as well as she did in Killarney.

“But she’s very good and going the right way.

“I’d say she’ll keep going for the summer.”

Earlier, in-form trainers Declan Queally and Peter Fahey were on the mark in the maiden hurdle action, scoring with Roisins Ciara (a first winner for Glanmire owner-breeder Dr.Brid Corkery) and Quaker Island (Denis O’Regan, deputising for Kevin Sexton) respectively.