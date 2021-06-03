Leopardstown tips: Sinawaan should be tough to beat

With an official rating of 115, seasonal debutant Sinawann sets the standard in the Glencairn Stakes, one of two listed events at Leopardstown this afternoon.

It’s encouraging that the Aga Khan-owned Kingman colt has produced most of his best efforts at the Foxrock track and, although sure to improve from this comeback run, he should be tough to beat.

Winner of his maiden at the Curragh at two, he chased home Mogul in the Group 2 KPMG Champion Juvenile Stakes on the third and final start of his juvenile campaign, at this venue.

He started last season in the highest grade and was far from disgraced when finishing less than five lengths sixth to Siskin in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

We saw Michael Halford’s charge only three more times in 2020 – he won the Group 3 Amethyst Stakes over this course and distance before finishing third to Armory in the Royal Whip at the Curragh.

When last seen, Sinawann was beaten on the nod by battle-hardened Safe Voyage, a good yardstick, in the Group 2 Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes over this route on Irish Champions Weekend last September.

Sinawann’s fitness level must be take on trust. But today’s race, when dangers will include Up Helly Aa and three-year-olds Fourhometwo and Magnanimous, looks a good starting point for him and he should be tough to beat.

The other listed event, the Nijinsky Stakes, for staying three-year-olds, features Aidan O’Brien’s recent course and distance winner The Mediterranean, re-routed form his engagement in the Cazoo Derby, and the horse he beat in his maiden, Ruling.

Both colts are unexposed and open to plenty of improvement. But they probably need to step up to cope with Donnacha O’Brien’s 104-rated Fernando Vichi, third behind Cazoo Derby hot-pot Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial last time and expected to appreciate this longer trip.

Raised 5lb. for winning a ladies race over course and distance last month, Amanda Mooney’s No Say Ever might follow up in the RACE Academy Apprentice Handicap.

Conqueror of recent hurdles winner Arcadian Sunrise in a Gowran Park maiden, No Say Ever scored readily last time, on his first start since finishing a creditable fifth to De Name Escapes Me in the Naas November Handicap. And, re-united with Nikita Kane, he makes plenty of appeal here.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.20. Juncture

1.55. Overheer

2.30. Malaysian

3.05. Sinawann (Nap)

3.40. Bucky Larson

4.15. No Say Ever (n.b.)

4.50. Fernando Vichi

5.20. Moddy Poddle

Next Best

1.20. Madonnadelrosario

1.55. Razdan

2.30. Miss Myers

3.05. Fourhometwo

3.40. Fil The Power

4.15. Ebony Maw

4.50. The Mediterranean

5.20. Battle Angel