Jockeys Paddy Kennedy and Eoin Mahon hospitalised after suffering facial injuries

Jockeys Paddy Kennedy and Eoin Mahon hospitalised after suffering facial injuries

Paddy Kennedy. Picture: Healy Racing.

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 18:47
Anita Chambers

Paddy Kennedy and Eoin Mahon remain in hospital after both suffered facial injuries in falls on Sunday.

Mahon was hurt in a point-to-point fall, while Kennedy was injured in an incident at Punchestown.

Kennedy’s mount Lady De Vesci was brought down at the first flight in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Mares Maiden Hurdle, with four other runners parting company with their riders at the same obstacle.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer, said: “Both riders suffered facial injuries yesterday.

“Paddy remains in Naas Hospital and Eoin is in Tallaght. Both are clinically stable and will remain in hospital for further observation and treatment over the coming days.”

More in this section

Enterprising tactics pay off on Star Harbour at Navan Enterprising tactics pay off on Star Harbour at Navan
Roscommon and Punchestown tips: Is That Love looks poised for quick follow up Roscommon and Punchestown tips: Is That Love looks poised for quick follow up
Punchestown report: Easy for Grangeclare West on bumper debut Punchestown report: Easy for Grangeclare West on bumper debut
Jockeys Paddy Kennedy and Eoin Mahon hospitalised after suffering facial injuries

Full Noise lands substantial gamble after being backed in from 12/1 to odds-on favourite

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up