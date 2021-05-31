Jockeys Paddy Kennedy and Eoin Mahon hospitalised after suffering facial injuries

Paddy Kennedy and Eoin Mahon remain in hospital after both suffered facial injuries in falls on Sunday.
Mahon was hurt in a point-to-point fall, while Kennedy was injured in an incident at Punchestown.
Kennedy’s mount Lady De Vesci was brought down at the first flight in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Mares Maiden Hurdle, with four other runners parting company with their riders at the same obstacle.
Dr Jennifer Pugh, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer, said: “Both riders suffered facial injuries yesterday.
“Paddy remains in Naas Hospital and Eoin is in Tallaght. Both are clinically stable and will remain in hospital for further observation and treatment over the coming days.”