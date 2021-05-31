Roscommon and Punchestown tips: Is That Love looks poised for quick follow up

Is That Love and Cian MacRedmond win for trainer Ado McGuinness at Fairyhouse. Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 06:45
John Ryan

Is That Love, successful at Fairyhouse on Friday, is expected to defy his mandatory 6lb. penalty and the welter burden of 10-6 in the Tulsk Apprentice Handicap on a Roscommon card which shares the Monday slot with jumps action in Punchestown.

Trainer Ado McGuinness quipped, after the gelding’s convincing victory over Majestic Matriarch, that he would have given the horse away last autumn. But the son of Es Que Love has certainly turned a corner in recent months and, set for hefty hike from the handicapper today, will be tough to beat in his follow-up bid.

Is That Love won twice on the polytrack at Dundalk in March, when rated only 46 and has continued to progress since, landing a claimer in Sligo two weeks ago before another rock-solid performance on Friday. Cian Mac Redmond has struck up a successful partnership with Is That Love, partnering him to each of his four wins and he can deliver again today.

An even more impressive scorer in Fairyhouse, Michael Grassick’s Loingseoir also bids for a quick double, before the handicapper has his say, in the www.roscommonracecourse.ie Handicap.

All of this fellow’s wins have been achieved at ten furlongs and there must be a concern about him over this longer trip. But with Annalise O’Brien again in the saddle, he still has every chance.

Meanwhile, Punchestown stages the final leg of it three-day weekend meeting and champion trainer Willie Mullins might take the River Morell Mares Novice Hurdle with The West Awaits, the mount of Brian Hayes.

Impressive winner of her maiden in Cork, this mare was beaten16 lengths when third to stable companion Gauloise in a listed mares event at the Punchestown Festival, when apparently outpaced at a crucial stage. Stepping back up in trip, Sue Magnier’s Flemensfirth mare might have the edge over Tipperary winner Lunar Display.

ROSCOMMON 

John Ryan 

4.35. Eloso 

5.10. Elzaam Tales 

5.45. Is That Love (Nap) 

6.15. Princess Sela 

6.45. International Lady 

7.15. Harvard 

7.45. Dancing Approach 

8.15. Loingseoir 

Next Best 

4.35. Knocknakilla 

5.10. Mambo Beauty 

5.45. Angel’s Trumpet 

6.15. Prince Of Peace 

6.45. Aingeal Dorcha 

7.15. Climate 

7.45. Hamley 

8.15. Share The Honour

PUNCHESTOWN 

John Ryan 

4.25. Fan De Blues 

4.55. Robin De Roost 

5.30. The West Awaits (n.b.) 

6.00. Calagogo 

6.30. Captain Kangaroo 

7.00. Demi Plie 

7.30. Glen Robin 

8.00. Allora Yeats 

Next Best 

4.25. Russian Diamond 

4.55. Kitten Rock 

5.30. Lunar Display 

6.00. New Ross 

6.30. Ballycairn 

7.00. Theatre World 

7.30. Punters Poet 

8.00. Miraculum 

