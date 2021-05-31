Roscommon and Punchestown tips: Is That Love looks poised for quick follow up

Impressive winner of her maiden in Cork, this mare was beaten16 lengths when third to stable companion Gauloise in a listed mares event at the Punchestown Festival, when apparently outpaced at a crucial stage. Stepping back up in trip, Sue Magnier’s Flemensfirth mare might have the edge over Tipperary winner Lunar Display.
4.35. Eloso
5.10. Elzaam Tales
5.45. Is That Love (Nap)
6.15. Princess Sela
6.45. International Lady
7.15. Harvard
7.45. Dancing Approach
8.15. Loingseoir
4.35. Knocknakilla
5.10. Mambo Beauty
5.45. Angel’s Trumpet
6.15. Prince Of Peace
6.45. Aingeal Dorcha
7.15. Climate
7.45. Hamley
8.15. Share The Honour
4.25. Fan De Blues
4.55. Robin De Roost
5.30. The West Awaits (n.b.)
6.00. Calagogo
6.30. Captain Kangaroo
7.00. Demi Plie
7.30. Glen Robin
8.00. Allora Yeats
4.25. Russian Diamond
4.55. Kitten Rock
5.30. Lunar Display
6.00. New Ross
6.30. Ballycairn
7.00. Theatre World
7.30. Punters Poet
8.00. Miraculum