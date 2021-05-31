Roscommon and Punchestown tips: Is That Love looks poised for quick follow up

Is That Love, successful at Fairyhouse on Friday, is expected to defy his mandatory 6lb. penalty and the welter burden of 10-6 in the Tulsk Apprentice Handicap on a Roscommon card which shares the Monday slot with jumps action in Punchestown.

Trainer Ado McGuinness quipped, after the gelding’s convincing victory over Majestic Matriarch, that he would have given the horse away last autumn. But the son of Es Que Love has certainly turned a corner in recent months and, set for hefty hike from the handicapper today, will be tough to beat in his follow-up bid.