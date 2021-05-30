Enterprising tactics pay off on Star Harbour at Navan

Enterprising tactics adopted by Chris Hayes on board the Ado McGuinness-trained 22/1 shot Star Harbour paid off in style in the featured, €40,000 Royal County handicap in Navan.

Soon in front, the gelded son of Sea The Stars dictated the pace and stayed on dourly to beat Bear Story by more than three lengths, prompting McGuinness to explain, “He’s: a horse with a lot of ability, but wasn’t showing it, so we gelded him. We were a few pounds out of the handicap today, but it was worth a shot.”

“The plan was to drop him in, but Chesney said he jumped so well that he decided to let him roll along. I have my eye on the mile and a half handicap in Galway, but he’ll probably go for the Ulster Derby first.”

John Murphy’s 105-rated colt Charterhouse, tried in Group 1 company as a juvenile, proved best in a slowly-run, five-runner Irish Stallion Farms Race, scoring under Robbie Colgan by a neck from Laelaps, with Rebel Storm a half-length away third and longshot Indulging a close fourth.

“Robbie said that the ground felt very sticky for him, but he got through it,” stated George Murphy, “We’ll talk to the owners about plans, but I’d say he’ll be back in stakes company and we’ll stick to proper good ground.”

Murphy completed a double when seasonal debutante Venice Biennale (Oisin Orr) landed the ten- furlong fillies maiden, earning herself a step into black-type events.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Prettiest looked a smart prospect when landing the two-year-old fillies maiden, making all and holding Jessica Harrington’s experienced Lopes Gold, who had usurped the winner as favourite, by three-quarters of a length.

“Her home-work suggested she was ready to start,” said the winning rider.

“I cantered. down in front, because I wanted to ride her forward.

“She’s built like a two-year-old and has a beautiful pedigree. I’d say she’s a nice filly.”

Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley enjoyed better luck in the Lynn Lodge Stud 2-Y-0 Maiden when 9/4 favourite Albion Square put his experience to good use, dictating the pace down the stands side before seeing off Shinkansen by a length and a half.

Foley said: “That was good. I think he was beaten by a very smart horse here the last day. He got a bit lit-up today, but was very professional in the race and is a nice horse going forward.

“He could be a Windsor Castle (Royal Ascot) horse.”

Ballydoyle colt Malawi was sent off 4/5 favourite to land the Navan Racecourse Maiden but failed narrowly to the Joseph O’Brien-trained Point Nepean, ridden by Shane Crosse.

Having made the running the favourite was headed by Xeres and came under pressure before fighting back to regain the initiative well inside the final furlong before being pipped, by a short-head.

Brendan Powell, representing Joseph O’Brien, stated: “When you’ve got a game horse, you’re going to win races.

“He was raw and green, but he put his head down and battled.

“The second is not a bad horse so this was a fair effort first time out. He’s a real stayer and should improve in every way for the run.”