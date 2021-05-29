Talking Horses: Safe Voyage on the right track

On a weekend high on quantity but low on quality, John Quinn can enjoy another super Saturday at Haydock with track specialist Safe Voyage fancied to bounce back to winning ways in the Group 3 Betway John Of Gaunt Stakes.

Frankenstella and Liberty Beach gave Quinn a double at Haydock last weekend and Safe Voyage’s superb record at the Merseyside venue means the trainer is entitled to fancy his chances of another profitable day at the office.

Now an eight-year-old, Safe Voyage has run five times at Haydock with his sole reversal coming on his first start last season when he went down by just a neck to a subsequent Group 1 winner in Space Blues.

Group 1 success proved beyond Safe Voyage last season but he did run a cracker when a close third to One Master in the Prix de la Foret and a fine campaign included Group 2 wins at York and Leopardstown.

The obvious negative is the fact he failed to beat a rival in his last two starts but the firm ground he encountered in the Breeders’ Cup Mile in Keeneland on his final start last season clearly didn’t suit and a mile run at true Group 1 pace probably stretches his stamina. That said, he was clearly a long way below his best in the Lockinge Stakes two weeks ago.

He obviously now has something to prove but seven furlongs is his trip, Haydock is his track, and soft ground is his thing. Those are three big positives for Safe Voyage with the drop in class a significant fourth.

He can see off the mud-loving With Thanks and win this race for a second time.

Quinn and jockey Jason Hart can also strike in the Betway Achilles Stakes where El Astronaute, a comfortable winner at Chester on his seasonal reappearance earlier this month, should put up a bold bid to win a race he won last year, albeit when the contest was run at Doncaster.

The withdrawal of Alpinista has opened the door for Cabaletta to win the Betway Pinnacle Stakes.

A Newbury success aside, Roger Varian’s filly found winning difficult last season but she produced several fine efforts in defeat and again ran well when a distant third in a York Group 2 on her seasonal reappearance earlier this month. If first-time blinkers eke out a little improvement, this looks a decent opportunity to get a Group 3 success on her CV.

After their exploits in Premier League, Leeds fans with a grá for racing might struggle to resist the temptation to back Bielsa in the Betway Handicap and Kevin Ryan’s charge should go close in this fiendishly competitive six-furlong dash.

The ITV cameras make a rare trip to Beverley today and that man Quinn might be able to grab another Saturday winner withTipperary Sunset likely to go close in the bet365 Continental Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes. The selection got the better of the re-opposing Ryan’s Party at Hamilton and may be able to confirm the form here.

Elsewhere at Beverley, Hester Prynne can build on her course and distant debut success in the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes while Sibaaq looks the one to beat in the bet365 Handicap.

ITV also broadcast one race from Chester where the consistent King’s Knight has decent each-way claims in the tote+ Pays You More At tote.co.uk Handicap.

Selections

Haydock 1.45: Bielsa

Beverley 2.00: Hester Prynne

Haydock 2.20: El Astronaute

Chester 2.40: King’s Knight (Each-way)

Haydock 2.55: Cabaletta

Beverley 3.10: Tipperary Sunset

Haydock 3.30: Safe Voyage (Nap)

Beverley 3.45: Sibaaq (NB)