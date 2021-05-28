Fairyhouse report: Kevin Coleman registers first double of training career

'I'm gobsmacked she won. She had the soft ground she needs but the race didn't go right for her, and she still won'
Aurora Eclipse gave Luke McAteer and trainer Kevin Coleman a double on the card. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 21:27
John Ryan

Kevin Coleman registered the first double of his training career when Queens Carriage and Aurora Eclipse, both wearing the colours of his wife Kim, delivered in Fairyhouse.

Following the withdrawal of both Magnanimous and Verhoyen, only three went to post for the Fairyhouse Merchandise Race. But it produced a good battle as Queens Carriage, also the first leg of a double for apprentice Luke McAteer, tackled and headed front-running favourite Master Matt before holding that rival’s renewed challenge by a short-head to record her first success on turf, having won twice on Dundalk’s polytrack late last year.

“We needed to get her out and it seemed a good opportunity,” said Coleman. “She could only do what she did – the second is a fair yardstick. Her rating is high, so we won’t be going down the handicap route. Thank God, she’s trained on. The aim is to get some black type, if we can place her – she might have to travel.”

Coleman and McAteer struck again when well-backed 8/1 shot Aurora Eclipse, 29lb. lower than when having her final run for Michael O’Callaghan in October 2019, prevailed by a head over Its All A Joke in the Fairyhouse Racing From Home Handicap.

Her trainer acknowledged, “She was a very good filly for Michael O’Callaghan. She’s Queens Carriage’s lead-horse and probably a better work horse than her. She’s been down to a good mark for a long time, but has been disappointing, and this was her last chance.

I’m gobsmacked she won. She had the soft ground she needs but the race didn’t go right for her, and she still won.

Debutante Velocidad, a daughter of Gleneagles, gave Joseph O’Brien his second juvenile success of the campaign when taking the opening Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden.

Declan McDonogh’s mount picked-up nicely to master favourite Doitforandrew before tiring and holding the late challenge of Tut Tut by a half-a length.

