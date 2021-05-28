Fairyhouse report: Kevin Coleman registers first double of training career

Kevin Coleman registered the first double of his training career when Queens Carriage and Aurora Eclipse, both wearing the colours of his wife Kim, delivered in Fairyhouse.

Following the withdrawal of both Magnanimous and Verhoyen, only three went to post for the Fairyhouse Merchandise Race. But it produced a good battle as Queens Carriage, also the first leg of a double for apprentice Luke McAteer, tackled and headed front-running favourite Master Matt before holding that rival’s renewed challenge by a short-head to record her first success on turf, having won twice on Dundalk’s polytrack late last year.