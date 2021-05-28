Weekend tips: Abbey Magic can continue Henry de Bromhead's good run

Abbey Magic might continue the rich vein of form being enjoyed by Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore in the Irish Stallion Farms Mares Chase, which kicks-off Punchestown’s three-day weekend meeting today.

Now a 10-year-old, the 139-rated mare has been lightly raced over recent seasons, in the wake of a hat- trick of chase wins, at Kilbeggan, Navan and Galway in 2018.

She was absent from the track from October ’18 until last September and, having failed narrowly to stable-companion Visioman in Kilbeggan, she returned to winning ways when landing a handicap chase in Cork, off 134, in October.

After an abortive trip to Ascot the following month, when finishing fifth to Grade 1 performer First Flow, Abbey Magic was given a winter break, returning to finish fourth to Elimay at Fairyhouse over Easter.

Last time, she finished third behind Rapid Response and Scarlet And Dove in the competitive Glencarraig Lady at the Punchestown Festival.

Today’s race provides the Beneficial mare with an ideal opportunity to register her fifth win over fences, at the probable expense of Sapphire Lady whose trainer Willie Mullins should be on the mark with Bapaume in the Ladbrokes Committed Safer Gambling Hurdle.

This eight-year-old has mixed it at the top level in the past, winning at Grade 1 and Grade 2 level, and, in the more immediate past, has won two of his last three starts, a conditions hurdle in Cork and an equivalent chase in Tramore. In between, he was turned over by Sole Pretender in Cork.

Suited by small-field conditions events, Bapaume has been found another good opportunity here.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Dame Do Compagnie, winner of last year’s Coral Cup, is a notable British challenger on tomorrow’s card in Punchestown, carrying top-weight in the Ladbrokes Handicap Chase.

She’s undoubtedly the class-act in the race and, although her chase form has been less than inspiring, her class might see her through.

Later, Never Feel Blue, convincing winner on debut in Kilbeggan last month, will be expected to defy her penalty for Willie and Patrick Mullins in the mares bumper.

Navan stages an eight-race flat card tomorrow and the O’Brien hopes Malawi and Andelisa looks the banker bets, in their respective maidens.

Very green on debut when favourite for a Dundalk maiden, Ballydoyle inmate Malawi failed to cope with Baron Zee. But with that run under his belt and helped by cheekpieces, he should be tough to pass in the Navan Racecourse Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s twice-raced Adelisa sets a decent standard in the median auction fillies maiden if building on her second at Gowran Park, when she split last week’s Curragh handicap winner Create Belief and Pale Irish, who has since triumphed twice, reaching a mark of 98. If she copes with the step-up in trip, she’ll be hard to beat.

PUNCHESTOWN, SATURDAY

John Ryan

1.20 Abbey Magic (Nap)

1.50 Le Musigny

2.25 Bapaume (n.b.)

3.00 Lonesome Boatman

3.35 Banbridge

4.10 Cousin Harry

4.45 Grangeclare West

Next Best

1.20 Sapphire Lady

1.50 Benruben

2.25 Snow Falcon

3.00 Persia

3.35 Cacique Royale

4.10 Goodbye Someday

4.45 Time Marches On

NAVAN, SUNDAY

John Ryan

1.15 Agartha

1.45 Admiraloftheblue

2.20 Teddy Boy

2.55 Malawi (Nap)

3.30 Charterhouse

4.05 Baton Rouge

4.40 Adelisa

5.15 Dance Emperor

Next Best

1.15 Prettiest

1.45 Albion Square

2.20 Art Of Unity

2.55 Point Nepean

3.30 Rebel Steps

4.05 Bear Story

4.40 Sunniyra

5.15 Legal Thriller

PUNCHESTOWN, SUNDAY

John Ryan

1.30 Tullybeg

2.05 Dame De Compagnie

2.40 Mind Your Money

3.15 Pretty Little Liar

3.50 Esthers Marvel

4.25 Shes Some Doll

5.00 Thunderosa

5.30 Never Feel Blue (n.b.)

Next Best

1.30 Capilano Bridge

2.05 Rapid Response

2.40 Highstreet Roller

3.15 Odds Or Evens

3.50 Outside The Door

4.25 Corey Lord

5.00 Spancil Hill

5.30 Cool Rain