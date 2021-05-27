Limerick report: Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combine for double

Henry de Bromhead, in Sandown where he saddled Lismore to win the Group 2 Henry II Stakes, also took the training honours on Limerick’s National Hunt card, sharing a maiden hurdle double with Rachael Blackmore as favourites Schone Aussicht and Western Cowboy opened their respective accounts.

Front-running tactics paid off for 8/13 favourite Schone Aussicht in the second division of the Pallaskenry Mares Maiden Hurdle, Blackmore bouncing her mount out in front, dictating the pace and winning readily by five and a half lengths from Ailie Rose.

“She enjoyed that nicer ground and it was a lovely performance,” said Blackmore. “She’s owned by a new syndicate in the yard (Pimlico Racing Limited).”

The de Bromhead/Blackmore double was completed when even-money favourite Western Cowboy, runner-up on his two previous starts, outpointed Mars Harper in the Connolly’s RED MILLS Auction Maiden Hurdle, denying Denise Foster and Keith Donoghue (successful earlier with hurdling debutant Benbulben Boy) a double.

Blackmore commented, “He had two lovely runs in Tramore and Downpatrick, and didn’t seem to mind the ground. He was leaning out a bit, but I wasn’t worried because the better ground was out there.”

The highest-rated horse on show, The Getaway Star opened her hurdling account and enabled rider Declan Queally to ride out his 3lb. claim when justifying 1/6 favouritism in the first division of the Pallaskenry Mares Maiden Hurdle.

Queally made every yard of the running on the highly-tried six-year-old and never looked in danger, staying on stoutly to beat newcomer Annes A Rebel by six and a half lengths.

“She deserved that,” declared a delighted winning rider. “Her form was rock-solid, although she’s been a bit unlucky. I was a little bit nervous, but she won very well. Her jumping was slick, clever and brave – she’s a dream to ride. I’ve finally ridden out my claim, after 16 years. She’s still a novice for the season. There’s a race for her in Kilbeggan in two weeks and we might look at some of the same black-type races for her, including the Grade 3 at Down Royal.”

The Willie Mullins-trained favourite Champ Kiely, in the Appreciate It colours of the Mastersons, landed the bumper but, having travelled keenly, had to dig deep to hold Bellaney Lord.