Limerick report: Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combine for double

Front-running tactics paid off for 8/13 favourite Schone Aussicht in the second division of the Pallaskenry Mares Maiden Hurdle, Rachael Blackmore bouncing her mount out in front
Limerick report: Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combine for double

Western Cowboy and Rachael Blackmore win the Connollys Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle from Mars Harper and Keith Donoghue. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 22:07
John Ryan

Henry de Bromhead, in Sandown where he saddled Lismore to win the Group 2 Henry II Stakes, also took the training honours on Limerick’s National Hunt card, sharing a maiden hurdle double with Rachael Blackmore as favourites Schone Aussicht and Western Cowboy opened their respective accounts.

Front-running tactics paid off for 8/13 favourite Schone Aussicht in the second division of the Pallaskenry Mares Maiden Hurdle, Blackmore bouncing her mount out in front, dictating the pace and winning readily by five and a half lengths from Ailie Rose.

“She enjoyed that nicer ground and it was a lovely performance,” said Blackmore. “She’s owned by a new syndicate in the yard (Pimlico Racing Limited).”

The de Bromhead/Blackmore double was completed when even-money favourite Western Cowboy, runner-up on his two previous starts, outpointed Mars Harper in the Connolly’s RED MILLS Auction Maiden Hurdle, denying Denise Foster and Keith Donoghue (successful earlier with hurdling debutant Benbulben Boy) a double.

Blackmore commented, “He had two lovely runs in Tramore and Downpatrick, and didn’t seem to mind the ground. He was leaning out a bit, but I wasn’t worried because the better ground was out there.”

The highest-rated horse on show, The Getaway Star opened her hurdling account and enabled rider Declan Queally to ride out his 3lb. claim when justifying 1/6 favouritism in the first division of the Pallaskenry Mares Maiden Hurdle.

Queally made every yard of the running on the highly-tried six-year-old and never looked in danger, staying on stoutly to beat newcomer Annes A Rebel by six and a half lengths.

“She deserved that,” declared a delighted winning rider. “Her form was rock-solid, although she’s been a bit unlucky. I was a little bit nervous, but she won very well. Her jumping was slick, clever and brave – she’s a dream to ride. I’ve finally ridden out my claim, after 16 years. She’s still a novice for the season. There’s a race for her in Kilbeggan in two weeks and we might look at some of the same black-type races for her, including the Grade 3 at Down Royal.”

The Willie Mullins-trained favourite Champ Kiely, in the Appreciate It colours of the Mastersons, landed the bumper but, having travelled keenly, had to dig deep to hold Bellaney Lord.

More in this section

Racing: Gowran Park meet off after course fails inspection Racing: Gowran Park meet off after course fails inspection
Gowran Park tips: Ahandfulofsummers should open her account in maiden  Gowran Park tips: Ahandfulofsummers should open her account in maiden 
Philip Enright picks up chance ride as Agent Boru wins stamina test at Ballinrobe Philip Enright picks up chance ride as Agent Boru wins stamina test at Ballinrobe
Limerick report: Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combine for double

Limerick tips: The Getaway Star can finally get off the mark over hurdles

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up