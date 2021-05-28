Fairyhouse tips: Apres Toi should be tough to beat in fillies maiden

The once-raced Dermot Weld-trained Apres Toi should be tough to beat in the Visit Fairyhouse For Offers Fillies Maiden, today’s finale in Fairyhouse.

Weld won this event with subsequent dual Irish St.Leger winner Search For A Song two year ago and, while Apres Toi might never aspire to such heights, the Frankel filly shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Leopardstown last month and, open to plenty of improvement, she might prove too strong for her more experienced rivals.

The Juddmonte-owned filly ran a promising fifth to Acanella in a mile maiden at Leopardstown, giving the impression that she’d learn plenty from the experience and improve when stepped-up in trip.

The winner has since finished eighth to Irish 1,000 Guineas runner-up in a trial on the same track while the fourth Montego Bay won her maiden in Naas before making her handicap debut, off 85, at the Curragh last weekend.

Apres Toi should prove more effective over today’s longer trip and she might progress enough to prevail over Jessica Harrington’s The Blue Brilliant, beaten a length by Party House in Naas, and Haziya and Ulster Blackwater, third and fifth respectively in the maiden won by Annerville at Leopardstown.

The Fairyhouse Merchandise Race is a fascinating five-runner affair, with Verhoyen attempting to build on an impressive win at the Curragh last weekend, for which he was raised 11lb. by the handicapper, and seasonal debutante Queens Carriage, a dual-winner at Dundalk late last year.

But the one to beat is Joseph O’Brien’s three-year-old Magnanimous, winner of a Cork maiden and a premier nursery in Listowel as a juvenile.

Sixth to subsequent Qipco 2,000 Guineas winner in a Guineas trial at Leopardstown on his seasonal debut, this Mehmas colt then flattered to deceive when beaten a half-length by Lunar Space in the listed Tetrarch at the Curragh.

Last time, dropping back to today’s trip in the Group 3 Lacken in Naas, he missed the kick and didn’t enjoy the clearest of runs before finishing fifth to Commnwealth Cup-bound A Case Of You.

The highest-rated in the field, suited by race conditions and with talented Dylan Browne McMonagle claiming 5lb., Magnanimous sets a decent standard and might wear down Verhoyen in the closing stages.

In the handicap action, Willie McCreery’s Cnodian might reverse recent Sligo form with Herb Of Grace in the Cavalor Handicap – he meets that rival on 18lb. better terms, plus Nathan Crosse’s claim and the Denis Hogan-trained Coversant, up 4lb. for a five-furlong success in Navan, when he beat subsequent winner Mi Esperanza, might defy top-weight in the first division of the six-furlong 45-65 handicap.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.15 Eurocrat

1.50 Magnanimous (n.b.)

2.25 Cnodian

3.00 Adams Barbour

3.30 Conversant

4.05 Rosa Dartle

4.35 Newgirlintown

5.10 Apres Toi (Nap)

Next best

1.15 Doitforandrew

1.50 Verhoyen

2.25 Herb Of Grace

3.00 The Cola Kid

3.30 Tai Sing Yeh

4.05 Sea Sessions

4.35 Blackpoint

5.10 The Blue Brilliant