Racing: Gowran Park meet off after course fails inspection

Wednesday's scheduled race-card at Gowran Park has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

The venue has been hit by more than 50mm of rain in the past few days, and the decision to call off this evening’s scheduled meeting was taken just after 8am.

Following 52mm of rain since entries part of the track remain unfit for racing

"Following 52mm of rain since entries part of the track remain unfit for racing," the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board confirmed.

The eight-race card had been due to get underway at 4.30pm.

In the UK, Wednesday’s meetings at Beverley and Newton Abbot are also off. There are three surviving cards in Britain however, with racing in Hamilton, and evening meetings at Wolverhampton and Warwick.