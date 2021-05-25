Philip Enright picks up chance ride as Agent Boru wins stamina test at Ballinrobe

A chance ride for Philip Enright, successful earlier on Nelson’s Point in Tipperary and deputising for the injured Ricky Doyle, Agent Boru bagged the €40,000 McHale Mayo National in Ballinrobe, outstaying The Dabbler in a gruelling test of stamina.

In the colours of the Roberto Syndicate, the 12/1 shot continued the rich vein of form being enjoyed by trainer Tom Gibney in the track’s seasonal showpiece, bating The Dabbler by a length and a quarter.

“Tom was confident he’d run a big race if I could get him into a rhythm,” explained winning rider Enright, who only returned to action last week after a two-month absence with a broken ankle.

“He jumped brilliant, stays well and winged the last, when I needed him. I’ve been riding for Tom for a lot of years and it’s great to finally ride a winner for him.”

Willie Mullins completed an across-the-card double with expensive purchase Classic Getaway in the Tipperary bumper and last year’s Galway Plate runner-up Royal Rendezvous, back over hurdles, in the Ballinrobe opener, the McHale Pro Glide Hurdle.

Bought for a whopping £570,000 following his point-to-point win at Borris House and now trained for Cheveley Park Stud by Willie Mullins, the 4/9 shot proved a convincing, 15 lengths winner under Patrick Mullins who said: “He’s a beautiful looking horse, but still a big baby. He should improve mentally and I’d imagine he’ll go jumping later in the season.”

In Ballinrobe, Royal Rendezvous justified 1/3 favouritism in the opener, beating stable-companion Marajman emphatically in the hands of Danny Mullins, who went on to complete a double on top-weight Julies Stowaway, trained by his mother Mags, who outstayed the flattering Oneknightmoreihope in the McHale Mayo Handicap Hurdle. Following his win on 153-rate chaser Royal Rendezvous, Mullins said, “He had a very good run in Galway last year (runner-up to Early Doors in the Plate) and I’d imagine the plan is to head back there again.”

Owner J P McManus had mixed luck in the divisions of the Follow @TipperaryRaces On Twitter Maiden Hurdle, his 5/2 favourite Hot On My Heels failing to cope with the Keith Donoghue-ridden The Dasher Conway, a welcome winner for Gillian Callaghan, in the opener before home-bred debutante The Outlier, trained by Pat Flynn, foiled market-leader Believe Jack in the second division, prompting rider Simon Torrens to state, “it was a good performance for her first day at school”.

Donoghue equalled Philip Enright’s achievement when completing an across-the-card double on Jim Dreaper’s Forrard Away (11/4 favourite), who made a successful chase debut in the McHale Tiger Roll Beginners Chase in Ballinrobe, left clear by the last fence exit of Tom Gibney’s Bold Emperor.

In the divisions of the three-mile maiden hurdle, Henry de Bromhead’s versatile mare Sovereign Gold (Sean Flanagan) opened her account under rules with a comfortable 2/5 success while well-backed mare Queensteel (Gavin Brouder) turned over the Mullins-trained favourite Recite A Prayer in the second division, giving County Wexford owner-trainer Lenny Whitmore his first success since March 2016.