Philip Enright picks up chance ride as Agent Boru wins stamina test at Ballinrobe

Stolen Moment and Sheila Ahern (right) on the way to winning the McHale.net Handicap Hurdle from Get Home (left). Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 21:38
John Ryan

A chance ride for Philip Enright, successful earlier on Nelson’s Point in Tipperary and deputising for the injured Ricky Doyle, Agent Boru bagged the €40,000 McHale Mayo National in Ballinrobe, outstaying The Dabbler in a gruelling test of stamina.

In the colours of the Roberto Syndicate, the 12/1 shot continued the rich vein of form being enjoyed by trainer Tom Gibney in the track’s seasonal showpiece, bating The Dabbler by a length and a quarter.

“Tom was confident he’d run a big race if I could get him into a rhythm,” explained winning rider Enright, who only returned to action last week after a two-month absence with a broken ankle.

“He jumped brilliant, stays well and winged the last, when I needed him. I’ve been riding for Tom for a lot of years and it’s great to finally ride a winner for him.”

Willie Mullins completed an across-the-card double with expensive purchase Classic Getaway in the Tipperary bumper and last year’s Galway Plate runner-up Royal Rendezvous, back over hurdles, in the Ballinrobe opener, the McHale Pro Glide Hurdle.

Bought for a whopping £570,000 following his point-to-point win at Borris House and now trained for Cheveley Park Stud by Willie Mullins, the 4/9 shot proved a convincing, 15 lengths winner under Patrick Mullins who said: “He’s a beautiful looking horse, but still a big baby. He should improve mentally and I’d imagine he’ll go jumping later in the season.”

In Ballinrobe, Royal Rendezvous justified 1/3 favouritism in the opener, beating stable-companion Marajman emphatically in the hands of Danny Mullins, who went on to complete a double on top-weight Julies Stowaway, trained by his mother Mags, who outstayed the flattering Oneknightmoreihope in the McHale Mayo Handicap Hurdle. Following his win on 153-rate chaser Royal Rendezvous, Mullins said, “He had a very good run in Galway last year (runner-up to Early Doors in the Plate) and I’d imagine the plan is to head back there again.”

Owner J P McManus had mixed luck in the divisions of the Follow @TipperaryRaces On Twitter Maiden Hurdle, his 5/2 favourite Hot On My Heels failing to cope with the Keith Donoghue-ridden The Dasher Conway, a welcome winner for Gillian Callaghan, in the opener before home-bred debutante The Outlier, trained by Pat Flynn, foiled market-leader Believe Jack in the second division, prompting rider Simon Torrens to state, “it was a good performance for her first day at school”.

Donoghue equalled Philip Enright’s achievement when completing an across-the-card double on Jim Dreaper’s Forrard Away (11/4 favourite), who made a successful chase debut in the McHale Tiger Roll Beginners Chase in Ballinrobe, left clear by the last fence exit of Tom Gibney’s Bold Emperor.

In the divisions of the three-mile maiden hurdle, Henry de Bromhead’s versatile mare Sovereign Gold (Sean Flanagan) opened her account under rules with a comfortable 2/5 success while well-backed mare Queensteel (Gavin Brouder) turned over the Mullins-trained favourite Recite A Prayer in the second division, giving County Wexford owner-trainer Lenny Whitmore his first success since March 2016.

