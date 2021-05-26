Gowran Park tips: Ahandfulofsummers should open her account in maiden 

The Fozzy Stack-trained Ahandfulofsummers should open her account in the Holden Plant Rentals Maiden in Gowran Park, if the eight-race flat card survives an 8am inspection.

Stack is enjoying a tremendous season with his juveniles and he’ll be hoping that this 90-rated daughter of Galileo can earn a valuable winning bracket in the wake of her half-sister Too Soon To Panic's recent defeat of subsequent Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine in a listed event at this track three weeks ago, before finishing third in a Group 2 at the Curragh at the weekend.

Ahandfulofsummers’ two-year-old form includes two placings, notably a close second to Divinely in the Group 3 Flame Of Tara at the Curragh in August, which earned her lofty rating.

This season, she finished less than two lengths off Sunday’s Guineas winner Empress Josephine in a Naas maiden, with three subsequent winners behind.

And, last time, a step-up in trip back-fired when she finished unplaced in the listed Cheshire Oaks at Chester. Back in maiden company and back to a mile, Ahandfulofsummers, the mount of Chris Hayes, sets a decent standard and is expected to prove to strong for Dermot Weld’s Baseman, narrowly beaten on debut at Tipperary last year before flopping at the Curragh, but returning from a break with blinkers fitted.

La Petite Coco, fourth in Empress Josephine’s Naas maiden for Andrew Kinirons, bolted up on her first run for Paddy Twomey in Killarney two weeks ago and might follow up in the six-runner @gowranpark1 On Twitter Fillies Race.

Now carrying the colours of Team Valor, this filly slammed Belle Image in Killarney, form boosted when the runner-up finishing fourth in the Guineas on Sunday.

Twomey’s charge should take full advantage of the 13lb. she receives from Jessica Harrington’s four-year-old Lady Anner, fourth to weekend Group 2 winner Epona Plays in a Group 3 over this course and distance last September and fifth to Too Soon To Panic on her seasonal debut, also over this route.

Elsewhere on the card, Joseph O’Brien’s Faron, third to Kailash on his debut in Cork, might prove best in the Irish Stallion Farms Median Auction Maiden while his stable-companion Dilawara, a fascinating French import, is worth noting, despite top-weight, in the GowranPark.ie Handicap.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.30. Nailed Down

5.00. Faron

5.35. La Peite Coco (n.b.)

6.10. Ahandfulofsummers (Nap)

6.40. Dilawara

7.10. Legal Thriller

7.40. Dromod Lad

8.10. Coventry

Next Best

4.30. Afable

5.00. Crystal Black

5.35. Lady Anner

6.10. Baseman

6.40. Maud Gonne Spirit

7.10. Crystal Pool

7.40. Gregory’s Gift

8.10. Melliferous