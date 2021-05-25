Tipperary and Ballinrobe tips: Sovereign Gold should be very tough to beat

Making a quick reappearance after a creditable second at Wexford on Friday, Sovereign Gold should be very tough to beat in the first division of the three-mile Thank You To All The Frontline Workers Maiden Hurdle in Tipperary today.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare, a dual point-to-point winner for Damian Murphy, has run creditably under rules, both over hurdles and fences, his chase form including a second to Minella Till Dawn, off 116, in a handicap chase at Naas back in mid-February.

The seven-year-old has reached the frame in her three hurdle outings and, back over the smaller obstacles in Wexford, she held every chance before being outpointed by Merry Doyenne, whose maiden win in Killarney has been franked by runner-up Lunar Display.

With Rachael Blackmore on duty in Ballinrobe this evening, Sean Flanagan will be onboard Sovereign Gold and, in receipt of her 7lb. mare’s allowance from 111-rated Rocky’s Howya, she should open her rules account.

The most interesting horse on show at either of today’s meetings is newcomer Classic Getaway in the Tipperary bumper, the Junction Flat Race.

This fellow was purchased for no less than £570,000 following an impressive win in his only point-to-point, at Borris House, last November.

Now trained by Willie Mullins for Cheveley Park Stud, the Getaway gelding looked exciting in his point and will be expected to deliver the goods here.

Meanwhile, Ballinrobe stages the highlight of its season, the €40,000 McHale Mayo National on a day sponsored by the local Farm Machinery business.

Popong, representing Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, should have solid each-way claims in the ultra-competitive feature.

Lightly-raced over fences and successful at Listowel last September, this mare was no match for the classy Colreevy at Punchestown last November before falling on her handicap debut at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting.

Back after a break at the Punchestown Festival, Popong finished a creditable third to Brahma Bull in the Grade B Pat Taaffe Handicap Chase.

Raised 2lb. for that effort, Popong has obvious claims here in a field which includes Enda Bolger’s Shady Operator, up 10lb. for his spectacular Killarney National win and recent course winner Optical Confusion (raised 12lb.).

TIPPERARY

John Ryan

1.25. Hot On My Heels

2.00. Believe Jack

2.35. An Droichead Eile

3.10. Johanna Yeats

3.45. Brides Hill

4.20. Sovereign Gold (Nap)

4.50. Recite A Prayer

5.20. Classic Getaway (n.b.)

Next Best

1.25. Dothislikethis

2.00. Huit Reflets

2.35. Monty’s Mission

3.10. Hide Out

3.45. Rock Chica

4.20. Rocky’s Howya

4.50. Queensteel

5.20. Calagogo

BALLINROBE

John Ryan

4.45. Royal Rendezvous

5.15. Smokey The Bandit

5.45. Julies Stowaway

6.15. Get Phar

6.45. Esthers Marvel

7.15. Forrard Away

7.45. Popong

8.15. Data Breach

Next Best

4.45. Get My Drift

5.15. Gateau De Miel

5.45. La Chanteuse

6.15. Pino Boy

6.45. Four Horsemen

7.15. Bold Emperor

7.45. Shady Operator

8.15. Hilmes St Georges