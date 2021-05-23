‘I’ll die happy now’: Joy for Noel Meade as Helvic Dream strikes gold

Noel Meade’s decision to put extra focus on his Flat team in recent years reaped rich reward when Helvic Dream came out on top in a thrilling finish to the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup.

In three previous runs this season, he finished behind Broome and, despite getting a little closer each time, it was difficult to make a solid case for him turning the tables. However, he travelled sweetly under Colin Keane and latched on to the leaders, going best as the race climaxed.

When Keane got serious, his mount dug deep and, in a bob of heads, put his nose on the line first to deny his old rival by a short head, with the globetrotting True Self in third.

“That sounds great, I’ll die happy now,” joked Meade, when greeted as a Group 1-winning trainer. “I was roaring. Colin said I’m going to sit a bit closer to him (Broome), I’m going to sit behind him, and I’m going to have one go at him. I went too soon the last day and he actually said he went too soon at him today.

“Brilliant ride. Lovely horse. He’s been a pleasure to train. He doesn’t take a lot of training, doesn’t take a lot of anything.

“There’s been plenty of people trying to buy him, but thanks to the lads they kept faith in me because, at the end of last year, I said maybe we could have a chance of going abroad, that there were plenty of races we could go to. Colin was confident going out, but I was afraid to even dream about it.

“They’re so easy to train, compared with jumpers. That’s why I’m always joking with the lads that train Flat horses, that they get away with murder because it is a lot simpler to train Flat horses.

“That’s why I was always saying about Willie [Mullins] that Sheikh Mohammed should have picked him up years ago and sent him 200 or 300 Flat horses.”

The aforementioned Mullins may not focus as heavily on the Flat as the National Hunt, but neither is he a stranger to success at the big meetings and he recorded a fine double.

Baby Zeus, having his first run for the stable, came from off the pace to win the Betway Handicap under Keane.

A full brother to Lagostovegas, who won over hurdles and at the Royal meeting for Mullins, he could be another dual-purpose horse of real quality.

Mullins completed his double when Foveros, ridden by Wayne Lordan, justified heavy support with a runaway success in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Jim Bolger, fresh from his Classic success on Saturday, got Sunday off to a winning start when She’s Trouble won the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

Related to the stable’s smart performer Smash Williams and from the family of Saoire, who won the Irish 1000 Guineas for Frances Crowley, she held Dissociate by half a length, but looked a shade comfortable in doing so.

Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen, on the mark on Saturday with Create Belief, added a second on Sunday when Earlswood ran out an easy winner of the Group 3 Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes.

There was a little drama in the Betway Irish EBF Maiden as Wild Dollar, who finished first past the post, was demoted to second place, and Citronnade, ridden by Shane Foley for Jessica Harrington, promoted to first.