Youngnedofthehill is in his teens but his most recent run, at the Punchestown festival, signalled an imminent return to winning ways and the veteran can achieve that today
Ballinrobe preview: Rachael Blackmore has strong claims of a double

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

Youngnedofthehill is in his teens but his most recent run, at the Punchestown festival, signalled an imminent return to winning ways and the veteran can achieve that in the Bank Of Ireland Handicap Hurdle, the fourth race on the matinee meeting in Ballinrobe.

Shane Nolan’s runner ran in a fiercely competitive two-mile handicap at Punchestown and didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running before staying on into fifth place behind Jiving Jerry. That showed he remains capable of running to his current handicap mark and as he is a course and distance winner, this track holds no fears for him. He is preferred to Heliers Bay and Listenheretomejack.

Rachael Blackmore, who rides Youngnedofthehill, has two rides at the meeting and has strong claims of a double as No Memory also has leading claims in the Monroe’s Live John Monroe Memorial Mares’ Handicap Chase.

When last over hurdles, she finished runner-up to Minx Tiara, and prior to that was not disgraced in a Grade Three won by Sayce Gold. A recent run on the Flat at Killarney should have served to blow away the cobwebs and the seven-year-old mare can make a winning return to hurdling.

Palm Beach shed his maiden status over hurdle just 10 days ago at Kilbeggan and can follow up in the Sheridan Electric Hurdle. A smart sort on the Flat, he has plenty of potential in this sphere and the softer ground today will be just fine for Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old.

He is just preferred to Clever Currency, who ran quite well on the level at Dundalk but prior to that was impressive in a maiden hurdle at Limerick.

BALLINROBE 

Tommy Lyons 

4:30 Irish Poseidon 

5:00 Palm Beach 

5:30 No Memory (NB) 

6:00 Youngnedofthehill (Nap) 

6:30 Big Debates 

7:00 Great Khan 

7:30 Memorable Daise 

Next best 

4:30 Gamin Original 

5:00 Clever Currency 

5:30 Highstreet Roller 

6:00 Heliers Bay 

6:30 Sargent Lightfoot 

7:00 Ciankyle 

7:30 Santa Maria

