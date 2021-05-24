Ballinrobe preview: Rachael Blackmore has strong claims of a double

Youngnedofthehill is in his teens but his most recent run, at the Punchestown festival, signalled an imminent return to winning ways and the veteran can achieve that in the Bank Of Ireland Handicap Hurdle, the fourth race on the matinee meeting in Ballinrobe.

Shane Nolan’s runner ran in a fiercely competitive two-mile handicap at Punchestown and didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running before staying on into fifth place behind Jiving Jerry. That showed he remains capable of running to his current handicap mark and as he is a course and distance winner, this track holds no fears for him. He is preferred to Heliers Bay and Listenheretomejack.