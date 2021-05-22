Mac Swiney touches off Poetic Flare to give Bolger first 2000 Guineas win

Veteran trainer Jim Bolger secured an overdue first win in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas when Mac Swiney touched off stablemate Poetic Flare in a thrilling finish to the 100th running of the first Irish Classic of the season.

It was reported, a couple of weeks ago, that Bolger said he could win the Newmarket 2000 Guineas with whichever of Mac Swiney or Poetic Flare he sent to England.

At the time we may have scoffed a little, but Poetic Flare duly obliged on the Rowley Mile and to give further veracity to the trainer’s statement, the two proved to be in a different league to their rivals at a rain-sodden Curragh.

The inclemency of the week threatened the meeting going ahead, but it got the green light after a morning inspection and Mac Swiney, ridden by Rory Cleary, excelled in the conditions.

The marginal outsider of the two Coolcullen representatives, Mac Swiney set out in front and his rider dictated all matters. Not alone did he set sensible fractions, Cleary also brought the field off the rails early, and ensured the race would unfold down the centre of the track.

As the race evolved, Van Gogh and Poetic Flare emerged as the only serious threats, and when the former’s short-lived effort petered out, it was left to the Bolger representatives to fight it out.

Poetic Flare, under stable jockey Kevin Manning, may have put his nose in front momentarily, but Cleary had judged the race to a nicety and kept a little up his sleeve for that vital battle to the line. In a pulsating finish, Mac Swiney stretched his neck out to prevail by a short head, the pair more than three lengths clear of third-placed Van Gogh.

Having won the Newmarket Guineas and finished sixth in last Sunday’s French Guineas, the runner-up was carried out on his shield, but this day belonged to Mac Swiney and winning rider Rory Cleary.

“It’s hard to describe, it’s unbelievable,” said Cleary. “I just can’t believe I’m after winning the Guineas. It’s my first Group 1. It hasn’t sunk in. I was quietly nervous beforehand, but there was no pressure put on me by anyone, so like that it was a fantastic race to ride in. I think they’re two very smart horses.”

Cleary has had more than his share of tragedy visited upon him, as his brother, Sean, then an apprentice jockey of 22, lost his life following a fall in a race at Galway in 2003.

“My lad just stuck his head out for me, and I think somebody was looking down on me because they made it easy for me.”

Full of praise for the winning trainer, he added: “His loyalty is second to none. He is such a special man, for leaving me in charge of riding a horse like that is just unbelievable. He’s a true legend, and a gentleman.”

Una Manning, daughter of the winning trainer and wife of jockey Kevin Manning, said: “It was unbelievable to have a one-two in the race. I was only speaking to him (her father) briefly, and he was delighted."