Wexford and Downpatrick tips: Tullybeg looks poised to follow up 

There isn’t a huge amount to recommend either of today’s National Hunt meetings in Ireland, but the better fare is in Wexford, where Tullybeg can follow up his winning start to the season by taking the Support The Irish Injured Jockeys’ Fund Hurdle.

The Cullentra runner won a bumper in July of last year and on the back of that was sent off an odds-on favourite to beat The Shunter in a maiden hurdle at this track. He appeared to be disappointing that day, beaten quite comfortably, but history has shone a very different light on the performance.