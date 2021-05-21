Wexford and Downpatrick tips: Tullybeg looks poised to follow up 

There isn’t a huge amount to recommend either of today’s National Hunt meetings in Ireland, but the better fare is in Wexford, where Tullybeg can follow up his winning start to the season by taking the Support The Irish Injured Jockeys’ Fund Hurdle.
The Cullentra runner won a bumper in July of last year and on the back of that was sent off an odds-on favourite to beat The Shunter in a maiden hurdle at this track. He appeared to be disappointing that day, beaten quite comfortably, but history has shone a very different light on the performance.
He made the breakthrough over timber two runs later and won for the second time over hurdles when making his return earlier this month. He looked an improved performer on that occasion and can continue his progress with victory today.
Meticulous, a winner last time, has a chance, but Wearapinkrobbon, who won a Tramore Maiden Hurdle in October, can give him a sterner test. Willie Mullins’ gelding was well beaten on his return, at Punchestown, but that was his first run for more than six months and the trip was far too sharp. He is likely to be less hesitant in his hurdling this time, can improve for the step up to three miles and is much respected.
In Downpatrick, Stuart Crawford can take the Molson Coors Bumper with Kingfisher Lane. This gelding made his debut in the Punchestown bumper won by Carrarea and showed up well for a long way.
Ultimately, he wasn’t good enough to play a hand in the finish but was beaten just a touch over eighth lengths into fifth place. He is in calmer waters today and can collect at the expense of Aslukwoodhaveit, who was outbattled on debut by The Banger Doyle.
1:55 Statuaire
2:30 Auckland
3:05 Arizona Flyer
3:40 Call Me Merry
4:15 Stucker Hill
4:50 My Oakclahome
5:20 On The Sod
5:50 Kingfisher Lane (nb)
1:55 Showbusiness
2:30 Tullyveery Lad
3:05 Dalileo
3:40 Saol Iontach
4:15 The Abbey
4:50 Ask Cory
5:20 Sliabh Mhuire Lass
5:50 Aslukwoodhavit
4:30 Lyla Garrity
5:00 Brideswell Lad
5:30 An Taibhse
6:00 Intermedia
6:30 Tullybeg (nap)
7:00 Rock Of Tuskar
7:30 Trixie Mc
8:00 Midnight It Is
4:30 Close Enough
5:00 Port Jack
5:30 Rebel Ivy
6:00 Flamin Aimee
6:30 Wearapinkribbon
7:00 Antigua Son
7:30 Let Her Flow
8:00 Chicago Time