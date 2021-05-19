Cork report: Can’thelpfallin off the mark in style

Mark Enright, who just turned 29, had extra reason for birthday celebration as he rode the first winner on the Cork card, the Fermoy Maiden, aboard the Fozzy Stack-trained Can’thelpfallin.

The filly, who finished fourth here on debut, was again ridden with patience but, on this occasion having the experience under her belt, she picked up particularly well to win going away.

“She did it well,” said Stack. “She’s a fine big filly and has taken a bit of time, so hopefully she’s starting to come to herself and go the right way. She’ll be better over a mile. Her mother won over a mile and a quarter.”

The most valuable race was the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden and victory went to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Amalfi Coast. After going clear, he was all out to hold the late rush of Diamant Damhsa, the pair nicely clear. Winning rider Seamie Heffernan said that, despite having had two previous outings, he was still a little green. The Irish EBF Stallion Auction Series Maiden went to the Ken Condon-trained Harmony Rose, who deserved this winning turn after good runs in two maidens that have worked out well.

“Willie McCreery’s filly (Loveday) set a good standard but our filly is very straightforward, honest and she tries, and when they do that, you always have a chance,” said Condon. “Shane (Foley, winning rider) said she appreciated that bit of kindness in the ground.”

Keith Watson made the long journey from his Armagh base a most worthwhile one with a double, the first left of which completed a double for Shane Foley. Iva Batt, contesting the Cork Racecourse Handicap over five furlongs, ran on strongly down the far side to collar The Highway Rat and Screen Siren close home.

Watson’s second, with Odd Venture in the first division of the Follow Us On Twitter Handicap, was a significant one for jockey Sorcha Woods, 21, as it was a first on the track for the Naas native, who has ridden a point to point winner.

Grid, ridden by Shane Crosse for Joseph O’Brien, earned his breakthrough in the Follow Us On Instagram Maiden. Crosse made the decisive move two out, and his mount readily accounted for Handel, who did his best work late.

“He is a nice big horse and I think there is still plenty of improvement in him,” said Brendan Powell. “He has pace, stays well and there is a nice future for him.”

Evergreen And Red, trained by Noel Meade and given a fine ride by Mikey Sheehy, landed a gamble in the Mallow Apprentice Handicap.

Local trainer Rodger Sweeney was on the mark with the Leigh Roche-ridden Matilda With Me, who justified favouritism in the second division of the ten-furlong handicap.

“That was a good run, and she loved that ground,” said Sweeney. “With a bit of luck, she might win something similar. She is mad for hurdles, but I’ll leave her on the Flat for the moment.”