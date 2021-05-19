Cork tips: Down in class Loveday can open account in Maiden

Having shown lots of speed when runner-up to Ascot-bound Castle Star in a recent listed event at the Curragh, Loveday will be expected to open her account in the five-furlong Irish EBF Stallion Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden in Cork today.

A daughter of Bungle Inthejungle, Willie McCreery’s charge appeared all at sea on her debut on Dundalk’s polytrack, when she finished third to Lord Gorgeous.

But McCreery stepped her into listed company for her second start, a clear a statement of intent. And, in a first-time visor, she blazed the trail in the First Flier at the Curragh, having her rivals in trouble with a furlong and a half to race.

But she couldn’t cope with the late surge of Fozzy Stack’s Castle Star, who went on to score by a length and three-quarters.

Cork’s flat track should suit McCreery’s speedy filly and she gets the vote over Harmony Rose, not far off Quick Suzy when third on debut at Navan before filling the same spot behind Strapped over this course and distance. Both she and Andy Slattery’s Doitforandrew have obvious claims but Loveday gets the vote.

Harmony Rose’s prospects might be advertised by Aidan O’Brien’s colt Amalfi Coast in the Irish EBF Median Sires 2-Y-0 Maiden.

This fellow was taken off his feet early but stayed on in the closing stages to split Strapped and Harmony Rose over this course and distance recently, having encountered plenty of traffic trouble on his debut in Navan.

Today’s longer trip should play to Amalfi Coast’s strengths and, unless there is a smart newcomer in the field, he should triumph.

Joseph O’Brien has big chances with Baldomero, a good second to Eaglefield at Leopardstown on his seasonal bow, in the opening Fermoy Maiden and the badly-drawn Grid in the Follow Us On Instagram Maiden.

The 81-rated Grid started his three-year-old campaign with a solid third to Fourhometwo in a three-year-old premier handicap at Naas and, back in maiden company, he is preferred to Ballydoyle hope Handel, third behind Corps Des Pages and subsequent listed winner Lunar Space at Limerick last time.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.35 Baldomero

2.05 Amalfi Coast (n.b.)

2.35 Loveday (Nap)

3.10 Wood Ranger

3.45 Grid

4.15 Medway

4.45 Magic Charm

5.15 Matilda With Me

Next Best

1.35 Chicago Black Hawk

2.05 Distinct

2.35 Harmony Rose

3.10 The Highway Rat

3.45 Handel

4.15 Castle Stables

4.45 All The Mollies

5.15 Tyriana