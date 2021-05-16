An Fraoch Mor’s battling qualities gain the day at Wexford

An Fraoch Mor, ridden by Cathal Landers for Ross O’Sullivan, battled back when passed and stayed on stoutly to win the most valuable race, the Shamrock Enterprises Ltd Rated Hurdle at Wexford.

Terence O’Brien saddled Magnor Glory in the first division of the Neville Hotels Handicap Hurdle, and he readily justified favouritism under Mikey Hamill. The second division was also won by the favourite, Stealthy Tom, trained by Enda Bolger and ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe.