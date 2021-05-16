An Fraoch Mor’s battling qualities gain the day at Wexford

An Fraoch Mor, ridden by Cathal Landers for Ross O’Sullivan, battled back when passed and stayed on stoutly to win the most valuable race, the Shamrock Enterprises Ltd Rated Hurdle at Wexford.
Terence O’Brien saddled Magnor Glory in the first division of the Neville Hotels Handicap Hurdle, and he readily justified favouritism under Mikey Hamill. The second division was also won by the favourite, Stealthy Tom, trained by Enda Bolger and ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe.
O’Keeffe added another when earning Tom Gibney’s Ah Littleluck a first victory in more than two years, in the Good Enuf To Eat Banqueting Handicap Chase.
Dermot McLoughlin’s Thunderoa, ridden by Paddy O’Hanlon, defied top weight in the Support The Irish Injured Jockeys’ Fund Handicap Hurdle, before Bold Enough made a winning chase debut for Henry de Bromhead and Mark Walsh.
In the Wexford Racecourse Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, Wat Ua Doin was well backed to make a winning start for his new stable - that of Matthew Smith - and Keith Donoghue’s mount coasted to success. Even more impressive was Ashroe Diamond, who never came off the bridle in winning the bumper for the Willie and Patrick Mullins combination.