Bargain buy Logo Hunter turns in brilliant display in listed sprint at Naas

Michael Browne’s Logo Hunter was the star performer at Naas as he posted a brilliant victory in the listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes.

A 5,000 guineas purchase at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses-In-Training Sales, he has run five times this year, winning three, and this was certainly his most impressive display to date.

The three-year-old travelled particularly strongly as A Step Too Far set a strong gallop, and when Seamie Heffernan asked for his mount’s effort, he went clear to the line for an emphatic success. The winning trainer is confident he is worth his place at the top level.

“I couldn’t describe it, I have never had an experience like it before and probably never have one like it again,” said Browne, who trains just five horses.

“I thought when the rain came his chance was gone but Seamie Heffernan didn’t and was very complimentary about him.

“I think he is good enough to go for a Group 1. He is the best sprinter in Ireland now and he will probably be sold now, I’m sure he will be. He will be a better horse on better ground, that I can tell you.”

Logo Hunter’s form tied in with the Group 3 Lacken Stakes as A Case Of You, who beat Logo Hunter quite readily over six furlongs at Dundalk, got up in the final strides to land the spoils for jockey Ronan Whelan and trainer Ado McGuinness. Runner-up Mooneista, who was third in the Dundalk race, was demoted to third this time, and Power Under Me, promoted a place.

Fozzy Stack produced a fine training performance with Hermana Estrella, who made a winning debut in the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Sprint Stakes. Quick Suzy showed terrific pace on the front end and got all bar the winner out of their comfort zones from a considerable way out.

However, Hermana Estrella, whose dam is a half-sister to two-time Group 3 winner Lady Springbank, emerged as a threat, led inside the final furlong and stayed on strongly to prevail by a length, the pair a long way clear.

Long odds-on favourite Contarelli Chapel was a most disappointing fourth, beaten almost eight lengths.

Cadomosto was a significant non-runner from the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race and victory went to Andreas Vesalius, ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle for Joseph O’Brien. He finished behind Silver Surfer on his second outing but, under a well-judged ride from the front, readily reversed that form.

O’Brien doubled up when Snapraeterea, ridden by Declan McDonogh, made all the running in the listed Owenstown Stud Stakes and found plenty late on to deny the late run of Lustown Baba by half a length.

Jessica Harrington recorded a 376-1 double with Espouse and Pepperoni Pete.