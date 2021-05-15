Palace Pier wins Al Shaqab Lockinge

Palace Pier easily disposed of his rivals to post an impressive victory in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
Frankie Dettori held John and Thady Gosden's 1-2 favourite up well off the early pace but moved ominously into contention to then take control two furlongs out.
Palace Pier was winning for the seventh time in eight starts, and taking his Group One career tally to three.
He underlined his status as one of Europe's outstanding milers, winning by a length and a half from the admirable Lady Bowthorpe, with Top Rank a further five and a half lengths back in third.
1 Palace Pier 1-2F; 2 Lady Bowthorpe 22-1; 3 Top Rank 11-1.