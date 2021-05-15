Weekend tips: Drop in trip can see Notoriously Risky off the mark at Navan

Weekend tips: Drop in trip can see Notoriously Risky off the mark at Navan

Watercolormemories and Colin Keane (far side) wins from Notoriously Risky (Chris Hayes) at Naas in March. Picture: Healy Racing

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 06:45
Tommy Lyons

Notoriously Risky can get off the mark in the Navan Median Auction Maiden, the second race on today’s eight-race Flat programme at the Co Meath venue. 

Fozzy Stack’s filly showed decent form last year, most obviously when runner-up to subsequent listed race winner Sweet Gardenia in a valuable median auction race at Naas.

On return she was touched off by Watercolormemories, before again finding one too good when caught late by the rapidly progressive Pale Irish. 

Quite keen through the race on that most recent outing, she moved up well to take the lead and gave generously in the finish despite being outpointed. The slight drop in trip is in her favour, and she can get the reward her recent runs deserve.

Swift Flight is an interesting rival. He was struck into on his return and, in the circumstances, didn’t fare all that badly to finish sixth behind Lust. The drop in trip is an unknown but his potential remains, and he can push the selection closest.

Mcpherson was a non-runner from an intended engagement last Friday but can make a belated winning return in the Follow Navan On Twitter Maiden. 

Jessica Harrington’s colt finished a close fourth behind High Definition on debut and was beaten by a similar margin when runner-up to Roman Empire on his only other start. 

He is bred to appreciate this longer trip and better ground and can take this at the expense of the once-raced Entropy, who ran well despite a slow start in a race won by Southern Lights.

It is Royal Ascot Trials Day tomorrow in Naas and Contarelli Chapel, who looked a likely type for that meeting when winning on debut, can follow up in the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Sprint Stakes. 

Aidan O’Brien’s Caravaggio filly is a half-sister to French Oaks winner Fancy Blue but showed she had inherited plenty of speed from her sire when careering clear on debut. She looks booked to follow up here.

NAVAN 

Tommy Lyons 

1:55 The Entertainer 

2:30 Notoriously Risky (nap) 

3:05 Shabaaby 

3:40 Teddy Boy 

4:15 Wordsworth 

4:50 Eastern Tornado 

5:25 Trump Card 

5:55 Mcpherson (nb) 

Next best 

1:55 Geodesic 

2:30 Swift Flight 

3:05 Mrs Bouquet 

3:40 Misterio 

4:15 Sir Lucan 

4:50 Stellify 

5:25 Mountain Fox 

5:55 Entropy 

NAAS (Sunday) 

Tommy Lyons 

1:40 Boyne River 

2:10 Laelaps 

2:40 Starting Monday 

3:10 Cadamosto 

3:40 Indigo Balance 

4:10 Contarelli Chapel (nap) 

4:40 Magnanimous (nb) 

5:10 Admiral Nelson 

Next best 

1:40 Blazing Star 

2:10 Hype 

2:40 Roca Roma 

3:10 Silver Surfer 

3:40 Make A Challenge 

4:10 Mambo Beauty 

4:40 Laws Of Indices 

5:10 Snapraeterea 

WEXFORD (Sunday) 

Tommy Lyons 

1:25 Moonlit Wings 

1:55 Great Bear 

2:25 Master Cornwall 

2:55 Strong Roots 

3:25 Lord Lariat 

3:55 Bold Enough 

4:25 Envol Pierji 

4:55 Ashroe Diamond 

Next best 

1:25 Butterflyvespiere 

1:55 Act Of God 

2:25 Magnor Glory 

2:55 Dinny’s Ginny 

3:25 Hewick 

3:55 Gold Des Bois 

4:25 Getaday 

4:55 North Of Nashville

More in this section

A general view of The Curragh Racecourse 9/8/2019 Leopardstown and Kilbeggan tips: Notre Belle Bete poised to get off the mark
Clonmel report: Double delight for John Ryan, Shane Fitzgerald wins on first ride as a professional Clonmel report: Double delight for John Ryan, Shane Fitzgerald wins on first ride as a professional
Preakness Stakes Previews The brutal week of baffled Bob Baffert
Sandown Park Races - Friday April 23rd

Talking Horses: Palace Pier can turn on the style at Newbury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up