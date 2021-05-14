Leopardstown and Kilbeggan tips: Notre Belle Bete poised to get off the mark

2:00 Howth
2:30 Notre Belle Bete (Nap)
3:00 Swiss Army Officer
3:30 Kosman
4:00 Moon Daisy
4:30 Twilight Payment
5:00 Kingslayer
5:30 Swift Verdict (NB)
2:00 Unconquerable
2:30 Ebeneezer Perry
3:00 Imposing Supreme
3:30 Coill Na Sionainne
4:00 La Hacienda
4:30 Search For A Song
5:00 High Lake
5:30 Dancing Approach
4:10 Fame Et Gloria
4:40 Flindt
5:10 A Cheap Thrill
5:40 Rayapour
6:15 Berkshire Royal
6:50 Shanavoun Lady
7:25 Demain Des L’aube
7:55 Sonny Dont Go Away
4:10 Say Goodbye
4:40 Trixie Mc
5:10 Voice Of Hope
5:40 Miss Tempo
6:15 Homme D’un Soir
6:50 Eagle Moon
7:25 Jack Holiday
7:55 Habeas Corpus