Clonmel tips: Sheer Liss can be sheer bliss for punters

Sheer Liss and Raven Rule can dominate the Ancient East Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, the first race on this evening’s eight-race National Hunt card in Clonmel.

The two have some previous, in a listed mares’ bumper in which the former finished runner-up, more than ten lengths clear of the latter, and the Cullentra House runner can confirm the form.

Also in her favour is the fact she has picked up some hurdling experience. Raven Rule is likely to get closer this time than in the bumper, but Sheer Liss, aided by Jordan Gainford’s 7lb claim, can hold her at bay.

The three previous winners are likely to come to the fore in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Rated Novice Hurdle and The Cathal Don can be the one to follow up his recent success. Henry de Bromhead’s five-year-old was a shade disappointing last month at Limerick but that was his first run since November, and he probably needed the outing.

He was certainly better next time, at Kilbeggan, where he kicked clear and then held the renewed effort of The Greek by half a length, with subsequent winner The Tambourine Man a well-beaten third.

The selection is open to further improvement and can land the spoils at the expense of Don Diablo, who won well last time, though it was an eventful race in which five of the runners, including the favourite, unseated their riders.

Rich Belief, who went very close to landing a gamble on his most recent outing, can gain compensation in the Team Powerstown Handicap Hurdle.

Once rated 87 on the Flat in Britain, Karl Thornton’s four-year-old remains interesting off a hurdling mark of 100 and should take a great deal of beating. Recent Flat race winner Dazzling Darren and Yulong Voice are others worth considering.

CLONMEL

Tommy Lyons

4:05 Sheer Liss (nap)

4:35 The Cathal Don (nb)

5:10 Rich Belief

5:45 Fissa

6:20 Monty’s Mission

6:55 Parky Rush

7:30 Onemoreknightihope

8:00 Helluva Gal

Next best

4:05 Raven Rule

4:35 Don Diablo

5:10 Yulong Voice

5:45 Julies Stowaway

6:20 Allora Yeats

6:55 Sojouner Truth

7:30 Island Mahee

8:00 Iron Woman