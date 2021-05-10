Samcro makes pleasing return to action at Killarney

There was nothing flashy about Samcro’s return to winning ways in the Grade 3 An Riocht Chase, the feature on day two in Killarney, but there was plenty to like about the performance from the nine-year-old.

Having been pulled up on his two previous outings since December, both at the top level, this was a significant drop in grade but there was still something to prove.

Cilaos Emery tried to make every yard and gave everything, but when he made a mistake at the last, Jack Kennedy and Samcro eyed an opportunity and ran on stoutly to get on top inside the final 50 yards.

“He battled very well, was very tough and we haven’t seen that since he won the Marsh Chase in Cheltenham (2020),” said Kennedy. “It was great to see.

“He came off the bridle early in the straight, but he stuck at it very well. The ground is nearly yielding on the chase course and I think better ground could suit him better again.

“He could have a nice summer campaign over the coming months.”

The GMIB.IE Killarney National was the feature on the card and Shady Operator proved in a different league to his rivals as he gave Enda Bolger a third win in the last five runnings of the race.

Kevin Sexton, called up to replace Darragh O’Keeffe, who was stood down earlier on the card, sent his mount to the front going to the first fence and a bold display of jumping ensued.

A winner over the banks at Punchestown in February, he cruised clear late on to win at his ease, with the 14-year-old Kruzhlinin a fine second.

Bolger doubled up when Staker Wallace, ridden by Derek O’Connor, found plenty for pressure to win the Clifford Groundcare Hunters’ Chase.

Racing opened with the Follow Ross Golf Club On Instagram Maiden Hurdle and the Jessica Harrington-trained Edison Kent, ridden by Robbie Power, showed resolve under pressure to win an eventful contest.

Darasso ran out an easy winner of the Sliabh Luachra Hurdle for Mark Walsh and Joseph O’Brien.

Scarpeta set out to make all but when he made a mistake at the second-last, the strong-travelling Darasso moved on and thereafter was in complete control.

O’Brien completed a double when Banbridge raced clear in the bumper despite having been quite keen through the race.

Having run poorly when heavily supported on his previous outing, this was much more like it from Tom Hamilton’s mount.

There was strong late support for Merry Doyenne prior to the Ring Of Kerry Mares’ Maiden Hurdle and Declan Queally’s mare justified it with a hard-fought success over favourite Lunar Display.