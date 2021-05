Killarney and Roscommon tips: Punters can get off to a flyer with Grid

After two days of National Hunt action, it’s all Flat racing this afternoon in Killarney and punters can get off to a flyer with Grid, who can take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden for Joseph O’Brien and Shane Crosse.

Not beaten far in his three outings last year, including when fourth behind Bolshoi Ballet, he returned last month at Naas and ran another promising race, this time in third behind Fourhometwo.

While he looks as though he would prefer a little further than a mile, he has a favourable draw from which he can go forward and make this a test. He can make all and fend off the likely challenge of Lakomet Of Saint.

La Petite Coco is a fascinating runner in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies’ Race. With Andrew Kinirons for her first two outings, she has since joined Paddy Twomey, who has enjoyed a fine start to this season.The filly appeared in a backend maiden at the Curragh and ran a race full of promise in finishing sixth behind Cecelia Clementine. She returned in late March and finished an eye-catching fourth behind Empress Josephine, a race in which one of today’s rivals, Flagged, was a couple of places behind her.

The latter showed improvement when winning next time and could yet prove to be a smart sort, but the selection is in receipt of 6lbs now, has a great draw, and can make it third time lucky. With ratings of 95 and 94 respectively, Sziget and Belle Image make this an interesting race.

Supershock can take the Irish Examiner Handicap for Sheila Lavery. The filly progressed through her juvenile season and recently made her comeback in a hot maiden at Leopardstown.

Upped to 10 furlongs for that race, she travelled beautifully, hit the front in the straight but ultimately faded to finish sixth behind Alazenya. Fourth-placed Annerville gave the form a nice boost when winning on Sunday.

Supershock will appreciate the drop back to a mile, should be better for her return, and can earn a first winning bracket.

The Killarney Racecourse Thanking All Frontline Workers Race brings the May meeting to a close, and Amhran Na Bhfiann, with his mark of 110, is considerably superior to his rivals and should have little trouble following up his recent Dundalk success.

In Roscommon, Ever A Dream can take the finale, the Castlerea Handicap, for Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen. The filly made her debut in November and ran twice that month, at Dundalk, where she showed a modicum of ability. She hinted at ability once more on return, at Gowran, and much more so when sixth behind Vocito late last month. She was better than the bare result and can take another step forward this afternoon

KILLARNEY

Tommy Lyons

4:40 Grid (nap)

5:10 La Petite Coco

5:40 Bright Idea

6:10 Supershock (nb)

6:40 Dark Kris

7:15 Pinpointed

7:45 Sayo

8:15 Amhran Na Bhfiann

Next best

4:40 Lakomet Of Saints

5:10 Flagged

5:40 Lord Park

6:10 Emphatic Answer

6:40 Munfallet

7:15 Gregory’s Gift

7:45 Walking On Glass

8:15 Crowns Major

ROSCOMMON

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Tumultuous

2:00 Sincerest

2:30 Maud Gonne Spirit

3:00 Max Mayhem

3:30 Zero Turn

4:00 Ilmig

4:30 Ever A Dream

Next best

1:30 Cool And Clever

2:00 Lord Dudley

2:30 Star Of Cashel

3:00 Port Sunlight

3:30 Me Too Please

4:00 Lifetime Legend

4:30 Battle Angel