Buck’s Billionaire can get off the mark over hurdles in the Follow Ross Golf Club On Instagram Maiden Hurdle, the first race on this evening’s quality National Hunt card in Killarney.

In his surroundings, he is certainly no star but has stepped up with each outing this season, following a two-year lay-off. The eight-year-old lacks a gear but it will be surprising if Patrick Mullins does not go forward on him this afternoon.

The receipt of 8lbs from the five previous bumper or Flat race winners in the race is significant and he can fend them all off this time. Edison Kent is also in receipt of that weight and can give the selection most to think about.

There are some classy sorts in the Sliabh Luachra Hurdle, and while he has something to find with Darver Star on official ratings, Scarpeta can land the spoils for Willie Mullins. Like Buck’s Billionaire, he has clearly had his issues but is a decent sort at his best and this race looks as though it will suit. He was just behind Darasso when they met on the same terms at Navan in February but, while that rival has since run and been well beaten at Cheltenham, the selection comes here fresh. His last win over hurdles came at the expense of Peregrine Run, in March 2019, and is long overdue another victory, which he can get today.

Mullins also has strong claims in the Grade 3 An Riocht Chase, with four of the eight declared runners, and Robin Des Foret is just preferred.

The mount of Rachael Blackmore this time, he won at Clonmel on his seasonal debut but his run in the Topham Chase, won by stablemate Livelovelaugh, is best forgotten.

The softening of the ground due to all the rain yesterday is no harm to his chance, and he can land the spoils at the expense of Peregrine Run, who won the last two runnings of this race.

The latter is bound to be popular in his hat-trick bid having run so well on his comeback, over hurdles, but the ground would not want to get too soft for him.

KILLARNEY

Tommy Lyons

4.35 BUCK’S BILLIONAIRE (NAP)

5.10 SCARPETA

5.40 MERRY DOYENNE (NB)

6.10 JAMMY GEORGE

6.40 ROBIN DES FORET

7.10 SPEAK EASY

7.40 STAKER WALLACE

8.10 SHOULD’VE

Next best

4.35 EDISON KENT

5.10 DARVER STAR

5.40 LUNAR DISPLAY

6.10 DRUID’S ALTAR

6.40 EASY GAME

7.10 UISCE BEATHA

7.40 WARRIORS TALE

8.10 SUPREME JET