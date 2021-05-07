Cork & Downpatrick tips: Mcpherson can make winning return to action

Mcpherson can make a winning return to action in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, the final race on this evening’s card in Cork.

Jessica Harrington’s runner had two runs as a juvenile, the first of which was a fourth-place finish behind High Definition. On the back of that run, he was sent off favourite for a maiden at Gowran Park but seemed to struggle on the testing ground, albeit beaten just two lengths into second place behind Roman Empire.

Being by Golden Horn and out of a Galileo mare, he should really appreciate this quicker ground and the step up to ten furlongs. HMS Seahorse has been busy this season but a mark of 86 does not set an insurmountable task, particularly for horses with Classic entries.

Irish and Epsom Derby entry Mcpherson can prove too good, while newcomers Rekero and Castletownbere are worth noting in the market.

The listed Goffs Irish EBF Polonia Stakes is a cracking race. Measure Of Magic is deserving of maximum respect, but we haven’t seen the best of Loch Lein or Teresa Mendoza and they may be the two to concentrate on.

After two fine runs to start her career, Loch Lein ran out a deeply impressive winner of a maiden at this track, on quick ground. She contested a 1000 Guineas trial on her comeback but was far too keen and consequently unable to see out her race. She drops back to five and a half furlongs on fast ground, conditions which could prove optimum, and she can get back on track.

Teresa Mendoza was impressive on debut, beating now 111-rated colt Monaasib, and lost little in defeat behind New Treasure on her second start. She was below her best third time up, in a Group 1, but is better judged on previous efforts.

The Mallow Handicap, over the straight seven furlongs, is worth almost €50,000 to the winner. It is a real puzzle, but Real Appeal has strong claims based on his winning return at Leopardstown. He can confirm that form with runner-up Dream Today, while Hightimeyouwon, Big Baby Bull and Agitare can also get heavily involved.

There is a National Hunt meeting in Downpatrick and James Dullea can make the trip north a worthwhile one by taking the opening race, the Molson Coors Maiden Hurdle, with Rocky’s Howya.

CORK

Tommy Lyons

4:35 Amalfi Coast

5:10 Harannda

5:40 Loch Lein

6:10 Real Appeal

6:40 Muraahin

7:10 Larado

7:40 Mcpherson (nap)

Next best

4:35 Porsche Cavalier

5:10 Company Keeping

5:40 Teresa Mendoza

6:10 Dream Today

6:40 JM Barrie

7:10 Hale Bopp

7:40 HMS Seahorse

DOWNPATRICK

Tommy Lyons

1:50 Rocky’s Howya (nb)

2:20 Shantou Sisu

2:50 Eyewitness

3:20 Kate Ill Know

3:50 Drummullagh Rocky

4:25 Our Friend

4:55 The Bandit

Next best

1:50 Endless Cash

2:20 Saol Iontach

2:50 Western Cowboy

3:20 Dreamingandhoping

3:50 Wee Small Hours

4:25 Mullaghmurphy Blue

4:55 Devil’s Cut