Tipperary tips: Land Jet poised to go one better

The highlight of today’s matinee meeting in Tipperary, where three of the races are confined to point to pointers, is the return of Gypsy Island in the opening race, the Hotel Minella Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.
It is a shame the now seven-year-old hasn’t seen a racecourse in two years because she was a real star in her bumper days and could, quite literally, have been anything. She contested four bumpers, won all of them, and in doing so readily accounted for some smart sorts.
The second of her five outings to date was over timber and it is in that race that she suffered her only defeat.
While sent off favourite that day and while she caught the attention of the stewards, having been given plenty to do, history has shown the run in a better light as she finished second behind subsequent Arkle and Champion Chase winner Put The Kettle On. It is great to see her back and her opportunity could hardly be better, for all that it is impossible to know what to expect after such a break.
If her colours are to be lowered once more, it is likely to be another Henry de Bromhead-trained runner, as Annie G makes most appeal as a viable alternative having run well on her recent hurdling debut.
The nap goes to Land Jet, who caught the eye when runner-up having been well backed last time and can go one place better in the Ryan’s Cleaning Event Specialists Handicap Hurdle. As that was his first run for almost three months, he should improve for it.
4.20 GYPSY ISLAND
4.55 LAND JET (NAP)
5.25 FULL OF ZANDRE
6.00 FRIARY ROCK (NB)
6.30 SLIABH MHUIRE LASS
7.00 DECADIO LADY
7.30 MY IMMORTAL
4.20 ANNIE G
4.55 DESERT ISLAND
5.25 BOLBEC
6.00 FULLY CHARGED
6.30 CARDBOARD GANGSTER
7.00 NO REACTION
7.30 PATRICKS HILL