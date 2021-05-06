Tipperary tips: Land Jet poised to go one better

The highlight of today’s matinee meeting in Tipperary, where three of the races are confined to point to pointers, is the return of Gypsy Island in the opening race, the Hotel Minella Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

It is a shame the now seven-year-old hasn’t seen a racecourse in two years because she was a real star in her bumper days and could, quite literally, have been anything. She contested four bumpers, won all of them, and in doing so readily accounted for some smart sorts.