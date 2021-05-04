Gowran and Ballinrobe tips: True Artist should be tough to beat in maiden

Runner-up in the Madrid on the opening day of the season off a mark of 77, the Ger O’Leary-trained True Artist should be tough to beat in the Irish Stallion Farms Median Auction Maiden which opens Gowran Park’s two-day midweek meeting today.

A Mastercratsman gelding, likely to appreciate the ease in ground conditions, he showed promise as a juvenile ending his campaign with a third to Hector De Maris in a Naas nursery in November.

But he produced a career best, in soft to heavy ground in the Madrid, going down by a head to Johnny Murtagh’s Amazed By Grace.

That form has been significantly boosted by the third Fourhometwo (winner of a three-year-old premier handicap at Naas last week), fifth Keeper Of Time (went on to win a 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown) and the seventh Erzindjan, who went on to land a conditions event at this venue.

True Artist was raised 8lb. by the handicapper for his Curragh run and, with Niall McCullagh on board, he sets the standard here, with the Ger Lyons-trained Bellagio Man, second to Maoilin on debut in Dundalk but badly drawn in stall nineteen, the obvious danger.

The Johnny Murtagh-trained New York Angel shaped like a certain future winner when chasing home Empress Josephine on her debut in a Naas maiden last month and has outstanding claims in the one-mile fillies maiden.

The Zoffany filly came home well that day, from mid-division, giving the impression that she would take beating on her next start. And, having missed a recent Limerick engagement due to fast ground, she’s expected to open her account here.

Aidan O’Brien’s 81-rated Friendly, second to Flagged in Limerick, looks the main danger to Ben Coen’s mount.

In the handicap action, Jarlath Fahey’s Never Mistabeat, a revelation in Dundalk over the winter, might defy top-weight in the first division of the Goresbridge Handicap.

This fellow won off 41 and 60 on the polytrack, both over an extended mile and a quarter. Last time, he wasn’t disgraced when seven to Chateau Musar and it’ll be fascinating to see how he fares on his return to turf.

Ballinrobe stages its second meeting of 2021, a National Hunt card, on ground which turned soft yesterday.

After a low-key Punchestown, Denise Foster’s Cullentra team might strike on the double with Champagne Sparkles and long-absent bumper horse Mr Caplan.

Second to subsequent winner Lifetime Ambition at Limerick and to No Where Or When in Fairyhouse on his last two starts, Champagne Sparkles looks the better proposition in the Join tote.ie Maiden Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

GOWRAN PARK

John Ryan

1.35. True Artist (Nap)

2.05. Albedo

2.35. New York Angel

3.10. Never Forgotten

3.45. Never Mistabeat

4.20. Legal Thriller

4.50. Duchess Ravenwaves

Next Best

1.35. Bellagio Man

2.05. Princess Sela

2.35. Friendly

3.10. Dedillon

3.45. Overheer

4.20. Acari

4.50. Stellify

BALLINROBE

John Ryan

4.30. Gee Rex

5.05. Listenheretomejack

5.40. Champagne Sparkles (n.b.)

6.10. Oscar Romero

6.40. Ask Dee

7.10. Rocket Lad

7.40. The Echo Boy

8.10. Mr Caplan

Next Best

4.30. Hammersmith

5.05. Mc Alpine

5.40. Fissa

6.10. Get Phar

6.40. Different Beat

7.10. Arvico Bleu

7.40. Champagne Beauty

8.10. Miracle Millions