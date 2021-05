The Aidan O’Brien-trained Broome is set for a return to Group 1 action, having justified 4/9 favouritism in the Group 2 Coolmore Sottsass Mooresbridge Stakes at The Curragh.

The five-year-old, completing an early-season hat-trick, headed front-runner Ancient Spirit early in the straight but had to grind it out for Ryan Moore, before seeing off the persistent challenge of Helvic Dream by two lengths, with returning Melbourne Cup hero Twilight Payment a creditable third, over an inadequate trip.

Moore commented: “He’s a lovely horse and has come back very well this year. To be honest, he kind of played with them out there.”

And he pointed out: “He’s unbeaten at ten furlongs, although I do think he gets further. He doesn’t want extremes of ground and he’s only had a couple of tries at Grade 1 level, so he’s entitled to have another go at it.”

No Speak Alexander (Shane Foley) spear-headed a one-two for Jessica Harrington in the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Circus Maximum Athasi Stakes, beating stable-companion Zaffy’s Pride (Tom Madden) by a length and a half.

“She’s been working well and was good today,” enthused Shane Foley. “She likes a bit of juice in the ground and is entitled to come back here for the Guineas after a performance like that.”

The Qipco 2,000 Guineas-winning team of Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning struck again when Lunar Space (14/1) battled well to get the better of the flattering Magnanimous by a half-length in the listed Dick McCormick Tetrarch Stakes.

In the two-year-old action, the Fozzy Stack-trained Castle Star came from off the pace under a hands and heels ride from Chris Hayes, to take the listed GAIN First Flier Stakes at the expense of Loveday.

“He deserved that and did it well,” said Stack. “Five or six furlongs – it doesn’t matter to him and we’ll have a look at the Norfolk (at Royal Ascot) now.”

Gavin Cromwell will target the Group 3 Coolmore Fillies Sprint at Naas later this month for Quick Suzy, runaway winner of the opening auction maiden in the hands of Gary Carroll who went on to complete a double on Joe Murphy’s Blue Iris in the fillies handicap.