Curragh and Down Royal tips: Broome set to sweep to hat-trick

With two wins already under his belt this season, Broome should complete his hat-trick in the Group 2 Coolmore Mooresbridge Stakes, one of four stakes races on today’s Curragh card.

Fourth in the 2019 Investec Derby and lightly-raced last year, Broome looked on very good terms with himself when coasting home an impressive winner of the listed Plusvital Devoy Stakes at Naas on his seasonal debut, powering up the hill to beat Sunchart by three and a half lengths.

That win was achieved on a soft surface and conditions were very different when the five-year-old son of Australia followed-up in the Alleged Stakes over this course and distance little more than two weeks ago.

On this occasion, Broome had to dig deep for Ryan Moore before mastering Thundering Nights by a half-length, a performance which suggested he’d appreciate stepping up to a mile and a half. So, racing again over a mile and a quarter, the only concern today would be a lack of pace.

The opposition includes last year’s Melbourne Cup victor Twilight Payment but he is likely to struggle to match Broome over this trip and on his seasonal bow.

Up Helly Aa and Saltonstall, in contrast, are match-fit and might be the horses to chase home Broome.

Johnny Murtagh’s Matron Stakes winner Champers Elysees must shoulder a Group 1 penalty in the Group 3 Coolmore Circus Maximus Athasi Stakes and faces a tough task conceding weight to some interesting three-year-olds, notably Ballydoyle filly Queen’s Speech, an impressive winner of her only juvenile start, over this course and distance in November.

She scored by five lengths that day and is in the ‘could be anything’ category.

After the spectacle of Punchestown, the new National Hunt season opens in Down Royal. And Noel Meade might strike with 125-rated Dis Donc (Eoin Walsh) in the Live Streaming On The App Beginners Chase.

CURRAGH

John Ryan

1.30 Quick Suzy

2.00 Cadamosto

2.35 Broome

3.10 Queen’s Speech

3.45 Pale Iris

4.20 Ace Aussie (Nap)

4.55 Wee Pablo

5.25 Teddy Boy

Next best

1.30 Thunder Eclipse

2.00 Cheerupsleepyjean

2.35 Up Helly Aa

3.10 Champers Elysees

3.45 Russian River

4.20 Magnanimous

4.55 Ottawa Fire

5.25 Zen Silence

DOWN ROYAL

John Ryan

1.40 Don Diablo

2.15 Amlad

2.50 Tullybeg

3.25 Dis Donc (NB)

4.00 Goulane Chosen

4.35 Vaucelet

5.05 Gris Majeur

Next best

1.40 Dare To Flare

2.15 Danegeld

2.50 Samura Cracker

3.25 Fancy Foundations

4.00 Best Behavior

4.35 Outside The Ring

5.05 Silas Marner