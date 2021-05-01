'Just a proper horse' - Poetic Flare brings more 2000 Guineas joy for Jim Bolger

Poetic Flare, trained by Jim Bolger and ridden by Kevin Manning, has won the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Jockey Kevin Manning celebrates winning the Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes on Poetic Flare during 2000 Guineas Day, part of the QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket Racecourse.

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 15:50
Ashley Iveson

Jim Bolger once again proved himself to be a master of his craft as Poetic Flare edged out Master Of The Seas in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Bolger won the race in 2013 with Dawn Approach - the sire of Poetic Flare - but this success will mean even more coming as it did in his wife Jackie's silks.

As ever, Bolger employed his son-in-law Kevin Manning in the saddle, so the Classic success was a real family affair.

Handy throughout as Naval Crown set a very stiff gallop, the winner found himself right in the firing line with a furlong to run.

Master Of The Seas had made eyecatching progress for William Buick and the pair of them set down to battle it out, with Lucky Vega just behind in third.

It came down to a matter of who had their head down right on the line as they flashed by together, with the Irish raider getting the verdict by a short head and a neck.

None of Aidan O'Brien's trio were ever involved, while Thunder Moon was among the first beaten.

Naval Crown set the early gallop - but it was the first two home who finished with real purpose, racing neck and neck inside the final furlong.

However, it was Poetic Flare who just poked his head in front of Charlie Appleby's Craven winner on the line, with Lucky Vega running on late in the day for third.

Picture via Virgin Media

Picture via Virgin Media

Manning told ITV Racing: "It's a great training performance.

"He's done nothing wrong all along this horse, he was impressive in his trial at Leopardstown and he'd come forward from that. I really fancied him.

"He's just a proper horse. I really thought whatever beat him might win."

 

