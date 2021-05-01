Colm Greaves: Three things we will learn on Saturday at Punchestown

1: Rich and Poor

The husband-and-wife team of David and Patricia Thompson have owned the historic Cheveley Park Stud at Newmarket since 1975. David, who sadly passed away last Christmas, began his working life as a food trader in Smithfield market, but went to build one of Britain’s largest food manufacturing enterprises.

In the Sunday Times’ rich list in 2019 the couple checked in just shy of a billion euros which is nice insulation against most of the chill winds that life can blow at you. But even so, it’s been an emotionally turbulent season on track as well as off for the Thompson family.

Primarily a Flat-racing and breeding operation (5 stallions, 127 broodmares) their recent high-value entry into Irish National Hunt racing just as another big spender, Gigginstown, disengages is especially welcome.

They’ve enjoyed a hugely successful start with horses such as A Plus Tard, Envoi Allen, Allaho, Ferny Hollow and Sir Gerhard to name but a few, but there have been downsides too, mostly in the last couple of months.

The family strongly disapproved of Gordon Elliott’s seating choices when ‘that’ photograph was leaked in March and they immediately dispersed their string elsewhere. Although they enjoyed a good Cheltenham, most of their high-profile animals have performed quite poorly this week. Their last chance of 2021 Punchestown redemption falls on the talented shoulders of their Triumph winner, Quilixios, in the Four-Year-Old Champion Hurdle (4.00). He will need to be at his best to hold off strong opponents.

2: A Sport of Contrasts

Quilixios might not be foremost in the thoughts Cheveley Park Stud’s owners this weekend which is understandable. On Sunday their promising three-year old filly Sacred will start third favourite for the English 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and if she manages to win this classic the combination of the prize money with the inflated prices of her future babies will punch a large hole in their accrued jump racing expenses in one fell swoop.

But horse racing is a sport of contrasts and if the skinny legged youngster Sacred is chalk, then the cheese can be found in todays four-mile chase at Punchestown (2.50) where 20 well-muscled and experienced warriors join battle. Freewheelin Dylan is bidding for a quick follow to his recent popular, if unexpected, win in the Irish National at 150/1. It is a big ask of Dylan to repeat so soon in a grinding marathon such as this carrying an eight-pound penalty but the small-time team of trainer Dermot McLaughlin, jockey Ricky Doyle and owner Sheila Mangan are all in on this one and probably won’t even spare a sideways glance for Newmarket. Truly a sport of contrasts.

3: Bringing it all Back Home

The removal of the Cheveley Park horses from Gordon Elliot wasn’t the only large-scale repositioning of talent this season. Mad as it sounds, large owners Sullivan Bloodstock choose to relocate a dozen horses from Willie Mullins last summer and send them to Paul Nicholls. Two of them, Laurina and Stormy Ireland have found their way home again and both contest today’s Mare’s Champion Hurdle (3.20) for Cormac Farrell and Willie Mullins respectively. Before she developed a tendency to bleed, (burst blood vessels during races) Laurina was thought to be the next superstar mare for Mullins, maybe even the great Quevega’s successor. She only managed one run for Nicholls, tailed off at Ascot, and was retired and sold on as a prospective broodmare. It will be intriguing to see if the air and beaches of Wexford can restore her health and happiness.

Stormy Island had four runs for Nicholls but was still without a win when also sold on and sensibly (and hurriedly) returned to Mullins by her new owners. The magic quickly worked and she took a Grade Two hurdle first time up for her ‘old-new’ stable at Fairyhouse - proving again that you shouldn’t mess with perfection.