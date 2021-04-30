Punchestown report: More joy for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore

Henry de Bromhead cut a relieved figure when Honeysuckle, that most remarkable of mares, wrapped up another perfect season with victory in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

The form of the stable’s runners this week raised some questions, but nothing has yet managed to conspire to lower Honeysuckle’s colours. And once again nothing could.

As she did at Cheltenham, Rachael Blackmore settled her off the pace early and, while it was never quite as smooth, there was more than enough under the bonnet to win her eighth Grade 1.

The key moment was on the turn for home, where Blackmore asked for a little more, and the response was immediate. The seven-year-old quickened clear to amass a five-length advantage, but it wasn’t quite over at that stage.

She eased into the final flight, raced down it and, in a matter of strides, the lead over Sharjah went from some five lengths to just one.

But once Blackmore straightened her up at the back of the last and gave her a reminder, she picked up again to extend her perfect record in all disciplines to 13.

“It’s just hasn’t been as good (this week) as it was, sadly, for various reasons, but we were hoping she’d get us out of trouble and, as ever, she did,” said de Bromhead.

“She’s an incredible mare, and Rachael’s an incredible rider, and the combination are deadly. We’re lucky to have both of them.

“I thought coming to the last, with Patrick coming, that we might be in trouble. I was kind of thinking it’s a lot longer, this run-in, than it normally is, but she picked up really well again.

It was brilliant. You’d obviously always be under pressure when she’s running. She’s just so good, she just gets us out of trouble one way or another.

“She’s like a lot of those real good horses, she’s got such a will to win, and Rachael is so good on her. She has been brilliant for us.”

Asked if relief might also be her overriding emotion, Blackmore replied: “Yes, 100 percent. I nearly threw it away at the last. It was just that she was feeling the season a bit, I think, but she’s just phenomenal.

“I wasn’t as comfortable throughout the race on her today but, still, she just delivers - real stars get jockeys out of trouble.

“We’ve had such an incredible year. Henry has and I have been part of that team, and you know this is just the icing on the cake for the year. It’s phenomenal.”

While Willie Mullins had to settle for a minor role in the big one, he took the Grade 1 on the card, the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle, with Gaillard Du Mesnil, and added two more on the undercard to bring his tally for the week to 16.

In the absence of Bob Olinger and Decimation, only four contested the champion novice hurdle and Gaillard Du Mesnil came out on top to give Paul Townend his fifth winner of the week and 100th of the season.

Earlier on the card, and also in the colours of Mrs Joe Donnelly, Bryan Cooper won the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase aboard Asterion Forlonge, who made light of top weight.

El Barra, ridden by Sean O’Keeffe, completed Mullins’ treble on the day when making all the running in the SalesSense International Novice Hurdle.

Jessica Harrington brought her own tally for the week to three when Rapid Response battled bravely to beat Scarlet And Dove in the mares’ handicap chase, while Paul Nicholls saddled his second of the meeting when Bob And Co, ridden by owner David Maxwell, touched off Billaway in the hunters’ chase.