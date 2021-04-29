Colm Greaves: Three things we will learn at Punchestown on Friday

1. Thou art mortal, aren’t thou?

If a Roman general won a crucial faraway war, they were usually rewarded with a ‘triumph’ upon their return home.

Essentially this was like a St Patrick's Day parade through the ancient city but with more hostages, jewels and wild animals on show and for that day only the victorious general was the master of the universe. So, to ensure he wouldn’t get too carried away with himself a slave was assigned to sit next to him on his chariot and continuously whisper, “remember, thou art mortal”.

If Rachael Blackmore and Henry DeBromhead expected a triumph on their return to Punchestown following their epic campaigns at Cheltenham and Aintree they too were soon brought down to earth.

Not a winner between them on the first two (or three) days of the festival. The hardest pill to swallow was Envoi Allen’s lacklustre performance on Tuesday but to be fair, Friday was always going to be their big day.

The beautiful and still unbeaten mare, Honeysuckle signs off for the season in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle while the brilliant novice Bob Ollinger has just a handful to beat in the two-and-a-half-mile champion novice hurdle half an hour later.

2. Unnoticed Fatigue

But Friday might not quite be the predicted cakewalk for Honeysuckle. It’s been reinforced once again this week that for all its joy and intrigue, Punchestown is the final act in a long season and comes at a time when many horses may have long passed the end of their seasonal tether - unnoticed by their trainers.

Horses that ran well at Cheltenham seem particularly prone to unexpected form dips and festival winners such as Monkfish, Vannilier and Sir Gerhardt have performed disappointingly this week. But DeBromhead still remains exceptionally bullish.

“She seems really good,” he reported last week, “she came out of Cheltenham really well and we are really excited.”

This is the first time the mare has run at the Punchestown festival or otherwise, as she is normally heading for the lush green grass of summer paddocks by this time of year.

It’s a cracking race and the field includes two English raisers, Nicky Henderson’s Epatante and the erratic, Goshen, trained by Gary Moore. Goshen is always compelling viewing, usually from behind the couch, likely either to win by half the straight or by blowing his chance through diving further to the right than Atilla the Hun.

This track should suit him much better than Cheltenham and if he is on a good day could be the one to find out if Honeysuckle is nursing unnoticed fatigue.

3. Fair amateur fare

The second greatest sadness after the silence of the empty stands at last month’s Cheltenham Festival was the absence of amateur rider’s names from the race cards.

Happily, they are back amongst us in spades this week with no fewer than 11 of the 40 races, including three Friday, confined to amateurs – an important connection of an agrarian sport to its community.

The first race, The Bishopcourt Cup, is a brilliantly specific case in point. The conditions of entry are ‘For Certified Hunters four years old and upwards the bona fide and unconditional property of farmers farming land in the Kildare Hunt District…or sons and daughters of persons qualified to enter, working on their parents’ farms and who have no other occupation.’

The best quality amateur event over fences this week however is an open one, the Champion Hunter’s Chase, off at 6.35 and is contested again by Caid Du Berlais who has already won this twice when trained by Galway native Rose Loxton.

Mrs Loxton sadly died of cancer last summer having combined a career looking after good horses for Paul Nicholls (Big Bucks, Kauto Star) with training point to pointers. Now trained by her husband Sam, victory for Caid Du Berlais would be a fitting tribute to his late wife and help just a little to relieve their own great sadness in the family and all in the close racing community.