Punchestown Festival: Three things we will learn on day three

1: Variety is the Spice of Life

Just like the Electric Picnic was never meant to be a second Woodstock, the Punchestown Festival was not designed to be another Cheltenham, and the quirky card today underlines just why.

While there is still plenty of high decibel rock and roll for the purists, the breadth of the five-day festival and an eight-race daily programme ensures that there is something to interest everybody in the audience.

Today’s card opens with an 88-123 Handicap Hurdle (think Junior B football only slower), a grade B handicap chase and then the cross-country La Touche Cup over four and a quarter miles. The two headline acts at today’s gig, the Stayers Hurdle and Ryanair Novice Chase are split by yet another insoluble handicap hurdle, then the day is topped off with a mare’s race and a bumper.

This variability was never more welcome then now, during the prevailing public health restrictions, when fields at many venues are being restricted to dampen human interactions and as a result there is an epidemic of National Hunt horses unable to get a run anywhere. This problem was starkly highlighted at Kilbeggan recently when a whopping 330 entries were denied a run over a two-day meeting!

2: Small Money, Big Story

The importance of this wide-reaching and diversified Punchestown programme is perfectly illustrated in two of the more prominent stories of this winter’s jump season, Skyace and Flooring Porter. Bargain basement cast offs, acquired by small syndicates for pocket change and patiently developed by trainers ‘Shark’ Hanlon and Gavin Cromwell into top-flight champions.

Skyace keeps her powder dry until Saturday’s mares champion hurdle, but Flooring Porter will start a short-priced favourite to win his third Grade One on the bounce in this evening’s Champion Stayers Hurdle.

Some unbelievers thought that his Leopardstown win at Christmas might have been a bit of a fluke, but doubts were completely dissipated by a dominant performance at Cheltenham where he easily beat good horses such as Sire Du Berlais and Paisley Park.

He’s opposed in today’s contest by two other recent Cheltenham winners who themselves are strong candidates for 2021 best supporting actor awards. Mrs Milner confirmed Paul Nolan’s return to the top table when she won the Pertemps Final and yet another mare, Heaven Help Us powered home in the Coral Cup for Paul Hennessy.

3: No good deed goes unrewarded

There was an equal richness in many of the stories that walked on two legs this winter.

At the upper end of the jockey pyramid Rachael Blackmore finally and conclusively proved that in a saddle, gender doesn’t matter while further down there were the remarkable achievements of journeymen such as Ricky Doyle and Richie Condon.

Doyle famously won the Irish National at Easter while Condon rode his first Cheltenham winner aboard Heaven Help Us and both gave memorable TV interviews immediately after these career altering victories.

Doyle has only one ride today aboard the lively outsider, Capilano Bridge, in the three-mile handicap hurdle while Condon keeps the ride on Heaven Help Us where he is opposed by another jockey whose professionalism and eloquence helped warm the winter months.

Jonathan Moore is reunited with Flooring Porter after standing himself down from the ride on the morning of his Cheltenham win and then recommending Danny Mullins as a replacement.

His act of selfless generosity won many admirers and nobody with even half a heart would begrudge him belated glory.