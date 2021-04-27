Punchestown tips: Ya Ya Baby can give punters a winning start

There will be easier races this week than the Have The Conversation Say Yes To Organ Donation Novice Handicap Hurdle which kickstarts the 2021 Punchestown festival but Ya Ya Baby makes plenty of each-way appeal in the full-field event.

In a busy Flat season in 2020, the now four-year-old filly ran eight times, winning once and finishing runner-up four times. After a break from September until early last month, she had her attention switched to hurdling. It began rather inauspiciously as she unseated early at Gowran but was much better when she finished runner-up to Coventry next time.

Third time up over timber, earlier this month, she made the breakthrough – and did so in some style. Encountering good ground for the first time over jumps, she cruised through the race and picked up when asked to see off Clever Currency. That rival, who also runs in today’s race, boosted the form by winning next time, and fifth-placed Battle Of Benburb did likewise. A mark of 111 looks well within compass for Ya Ya Baby and she can give punters a winning start to the five-day meeting.

The hat-trick-seeking Light Brigade has obvious claims. Despite it being quite a narrow success last time, he won with a considerable amount in hand and looks more than capable of being deeply competitive off his new mark of 119. Great Bear remains a maiden over hurdles but has been highly tried, and despite conceding weight to all his rivals, does not look overburdened by his mark of 124.

There are three Grade 1 events on the opening day, the William Hill Champion Chase being the highlight, and Chacun Pour Soi can get back to winning ways after his costly defeat in the Cheltenham equivalent.

On that occasion, he finished behind one of today’s rivals, Nube Negra, but there was little between them. He moved well most of the way, looked a certain winner at the second-last, just as likely at the last, but struggled on the hill and finished third. This easier track will certainly play to his strengths and he can show his class once more.

First Flow and Allaho are likely to ensure a good pace. The former won’t be suited by the quick ground but will enjoy the return to a right-handed track. Allaho has never been campaigned as a two-miler and there has to be a doubt as to his suitability to it. While his performance at Cheltenham was one of the best of the entire meeting, it was run at a tremendous pace the whole way and it remains to be seen whether it has left its mark or not.

Nube Negra didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running when runner-up in the Champion Chase but showed an attitude to match his ability. He cannot be dismissed in what is a fascinating race.

Monkfish and Envoi Allen clash in the Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase and the former can extend his perfect record over fences. Proven over the trip, which his chief rival is not, he has fewer questions to answer and can end his season on a high.

The fall at Cheltenham is the only blip on Envoi Allen’s entire career and he will be looking to get back on song. Like the selection, he has two Cheltenham Festival successes on his CV, and prior to this season’s meeting, at which he was having his first run for Henry de Bromhead, he looked a superstar. Perhaps he can get back on track, but he can also be forgiven if it takes until next season.

Echoes In Rain has improved markedly in recent outings and can continue her progression through the ranks with a win in the Grade 1 eComm Merchant Solutions Champion Novice Hurdle. The mare settled better at Fairyhouse than in any other race on these shores and if she can get into a rhythm early in today’s race it will take a big performance to lower her colours.

Chief market rival is stablemate Blue Lord, who would have finished runner-up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle but for falling at the last. He, too, needs to settle to show his best.

PUNCHESTOWN

Tommy Lyons

3:40 Ya Ya Baby (nap)

4:15 Echoes In Rain

4:50 Jesse Evans

5:25 Chacun Pour Soi (nb)

5:55 Nonbinding

6:30 Monkfish

7:00 Fiston Du Mou

7:35 Glowing Account

Next best

3:40 Great Bear

4:15 Blue Lord

4:50 Arcadian Sunrise

5:25 Nube Negra

5:55 Hemlock

6:30 Envoi Allen

7:00 Youcannotbeserious

7:35 Crowns Major