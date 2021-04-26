Lester Piggott and Frankel first inductees into new Flat racing Hall Of Fame

Lester Piggott and Frankel have become the first two members of the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

Launched to mark the 10th anniversary of Qipco’s sponsorship of the British Champions Series, the first official Hall of Fame for British Flat racing sets out to immortalise greats of the sport, both human and equine, from 1970 onwards.

Piggott is widely regarded as one of the greatest Flat jockeys of all time, having won almost 4,500 races during a glittering riding career, including a record nine victories in the Derby at Epsom.

The 85-year-old, now based in Switzerland, received a specially-commissioned medal marking his induction into the Hall of Fame from afar, due to current travel restrictions.

Piggott said: “It is an honour to become the first jockey - and the first person - to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame .

“I feel fortunate to have spent many brilliant years riding such incredible horses and I’m touched to see my story so well preserved through this initiative.

“The Hall of Fame is a terrific concept and something that racing has deserved for so many years. Our sport has such an incredible history and I hope that this provides an opportunity for many others to learn about it.

“It’s only right that Frankel is the first horse to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He did everything so easily and was the best by far during his time.

“He is the one horse that I wish I could have ridden.”

Frankel is the highest-rated racehorse in history - retiring unbeaten in 14 starts for the late Sir Henry Cecil.

Sheikh Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Thani, director of Qipco Holding, recently presented Frankel’s connections with his Hall of Fame medal.

He said: “Watching Frankel win the 2000 Guineas 10 years ago was a surreal experience. The crowds were on their feet and clapping at halfway - Frankel completely demolished the rest of the field. It was an amazing day. It is absolutely fitting to see such an incredible horse inducted into the Hall of Fame.”